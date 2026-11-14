What Happens When America’s Skies Shut Down? These Viral Airport Videos Show It

Long queues snaking through terminals, gates with no room left and passengers sitting on their suitcases for hours: videos from across the United States have captured the chaos that followed a rare nationwide suspension of flights.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) halted departures across the country after a telecommunications outage hit air traffic control centres. The ground stop has since been lifted, but only after hours of disruption that left thousands of travellers stranded.

Footage aired showed severe frutrated scrowding at airports across the country, with several reportedly close to full capacity. Some airports were said to be running out of free gates and space to park the aircraft piling up on the ground.

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Other clips circulating online show angry passengers stuck in long lines as delays turned into cancellations. At Orlando International Airport, travellers were pictured waiting with their bags in Terminal B during the ground stop.

Passengers also reported being held at gates or sitting on planes stuck on the tarmac as operations ground to a halt.

The Scale Of Disruption

Nearly 7,000 flights were affected, and more than 600 aircraft had to be diverted, according to data from flight-tracking firms FlightAware and Cirium. Around 1.5 million passengers faced delays or cancellations, aviation tracking reports estimated.

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Flights that were already in the air were allowed to continue to their destinations.

What Caused It

The FAA cited “extraordinary circumstances and reasons of safety” for the ground stop, the BBC reported. US officials said a telecommunications outage and a network router failure had disrupted communications at air traffic control centres nationwide.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said there was no sign of an attack on the United States, adding that all flights were accounted for and everyone was safe. Officials also said the outage had nothing to do with the global Microsoft IT outage reported earlier in the week.

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Ripple Effect Abroad

The impact was felt well beyond US borders. At Cancún airport in Mexico, travellers were seen waiting for updates, with at least 57 flights hit across Quintana Roo state, Governor Mara Lezama said. In Australia, Sydney Airport delayed or grounded flights headed for the US.

Airlines scrambled to respond. United Airlines and Delta issued travel advisories, and United suspended domestic departures until the ground stop ended. American Airlines warned that the disruption could continue through the day.

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