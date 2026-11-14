Stranded After Flight Cancellation By FAA? Here’s What The Airline Owes You

Thousands of travellers across the United States faced flight disruptions after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) imposed a nationwide ground stop on Friday, November 13, following a communications failure affecting air traffic control systems. While the restriction was subsequently lifted, the disruption resulted in widespread cancellations and delays, leaving passengers stranded at airports.

Transportation Secretary, Sean Duffy, attributed the incident to problems with the FAA's ageing communications infrastructure. He stated that switches and routers had become overloaded with data, resulting in inconsistencies in information received from the equipment.

As a result of this, more than 6,600 flights were cancelled, 8,600 flights were delayed, another 1,500 flights were cancelled for Sunday and tens of thousands of passengers were stranded at airports, Reuters reported. The figures highlight the scale of the disruption caused and the possibility of cancellations continuing beyond the initial ground stop.

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Here's What Airlines Owe You

Under the regulation established by the US Department of Transportation (DOT), passengers are entitled to certain protections when their flights are cancelled.

1. Full Refund Even If Cancellation Is Beyond Airline's Control

Passengers whose flights are cancelled are entitled to a full refund if they decide not to travel or reject any alternative transportation offered by the airline, The refund requirement applies regardless of the reason for cancellation, including FAA directives, severe weather and other circumstances beyond an airline's control. Passengers do not need to have purchased refundable tickets to qualify. Those holding Basic Economy tickets are also covered. Airlines must issue refunds to the original form of payment. They cannot force passengers to accept travel credits or vouchers instead of a refund.

2. Can Airlines Refuse To Rebook Passengers?

Airlines commonly offer alternative flights when an original journey is cancelled. Passengers may be offered seats on the next available flight operated by the same airline without paying an additional fare. However, US federal regulations do not universally require airlines to rebook passengers on competing carriers. Such arrangements depend on the airline's policies and agreements with other airlines. Passengers should contact their carrier to check available alternatives and whether partner-airline rebooking is possible.

3. Are Airlines Required To Provide Free Hotel Accommodation?

Passengers stranded overnight may expect airlines to arrange complimentary hotel rooms. However, US airlines are generally not legally required to provide free accommodation when cancellations result from circumstances beyond their control, including FAA-related restrictions. Some airlines have voluntarily committed to providing hotel accommodation during overnight disruptions. However, these commitments generally distinguish between cancellations caused by factors within the airline's control and those caused by external circumstances. Passengers should therefore check their airline's customer service policy before making accommodation arrangements.

4. Will Airlines Provide Free Meals Or Food Vouchers?

There is no universal federal requirement for airlines to provide meal vouchers following every flight cancellation. Some carriers have voluntarily committed to providing meals or meal vouchers when passengers experience lengthy disruptions. However, these commitments may not apply when cancellations are caused by circumstances outside the airline's control. Passengers affected by an FAA ground stop should check directly with their airline to determine whether food expenses or meal vouchers are covered.

5. Can Passengers Claim Cash Compensation?

Passengers should not assume that an FAA-related cancellation automatically entitles them to additional cash compensation. Unlike certain international passenger-rights frameworks, US federal regulations do not generally require airlines to pay fixed cash compensation simply because a flight is cancelled or delayed. The mandatory entitlement is primarily the ticket refund when passengers choose not to travel. Additional compensation depends on voluntary airline policies, applicable agreements or other forms of coverage.

Flight Delayed Instead Of Cancelled? You May Still Qualify For A Refund

Passengers may also be entitled to refunds when their flights are significantly delayed or their itineraries undergo substantial changes.

Under US Department of Transportation rules, the following changes qualify as significant:

A domestic flight arriving at its destination at least three hours later than originally scheduled.

An international flight arriving at least six hours later than originally scheduled.

A domestic flight departing at least three hours earlier than scheduled.

An international flight departing at least six hours earlier than scheduled.

A change to a different origin or destination airport.

An itinerary involving additional connections.

Passengers who reject the significantly changed itinerary are entitled to a refund. Those who accept the alternative arrangement generally give up the right to a refund on that basis.

What Should Passengers Do If Their Flight Is Cancelled?

Passengers affected by FAA-related cancellations should take the following steps:

Check the airline's website or mobile application for alternative flights. Contact customer service to understand available rebooking options. Decide whether to accept an alternative flight or request a refund. Keep copies of cancellation notifications and airline communications. Save receipts for meals, accommodation and transportation. Check travel insurance and credit card benefits for additional coverage. File a complaint with the US Department of Transportation if the airline fails to honour applicable refund obligations.

Passengers should also remember that accepting a travel voucher instead of a refund may affect their ability to claim the original ticket price back.

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