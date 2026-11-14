Delhi AQI Hits 350; Ministers Order 50% Work From Home Amid PM 2.5 Spike

As air pollution continues to worsen in Delhi, two ministers have directed their departments to follow a 50% work-from-home arrangement. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh have asked officials to implement the move. The decision aims to help control vehicular emissions, responsible for nearly 50% local air pollution in the national capital.

The Delhi government's winter action plan, which came into effect on November 1, also calls for 50% work from home to tackle rising pollution levels. "All Administrative Secretaries and Heads of Departments shall attend office regularly with not more than 50% staff strength physically present in office.”

ALSO READ: AQI On November 14: Here's How Bad Air Pollution Is In India's Top Cities

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

"The remaining 50% staff shall work from home, provided that the Administrative Secretaries and Heads of Departments can call officers/officials to office, as required to ensure uninterrupted delivery of essential and emergency public service," reads the winter action plan.

How Bad Is Delhi Air?

According to the Department of Environment, the air quality in Delhi remains “very poor” at nearly 348. At its all 59 stations, PM2.5 remains the lead pollutant, which can penetrate deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream, causing severe short- and long-term health effects.

The website of Air Quality Warning and Integrated Decision Support System for Emissions reported that transportation remains the dominant reason behind PM 2.5 pollutants in air, making up 20% share.

Rohini, Okhla, Aya Nagar, Burari, Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range, RK Puram among other stations in Delhi recorded AQI of over 300, while places like ITO logged more than 400 AQI.

ALSO READ: After Delhi, Noida And Greater Noida Schools Switch To Hybrid Mode For Class Up To 5th Standard

In view of the situation, schools in and ‌around Delhi have been moved to online classes for up to 5th grade. The national capital has also invoked Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which aims to curb pollution by restricting mining, construction, demolition, and transportation curbs among other things. As per the emergency framework, Delhi has also restricted the entry of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel light motor vehicles.



Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.