After Delhi, Noida And Greater Noida Schools Switch To Hybrid Mode For Class Up To 5th Standard

Schools in Noida and Greater Noida have been directed to hold classes up to 5th standard in hybrid mode as pollution-related restrictions continue across Delhi-NCR. The arrangement allows parents to choose between classroom teaching and online lessons wherever schools can provide digital facility.

Although school premises will remain open, and physical classes will continue, students and parents have been asked to provide online option. The circular from the Office of the District Basic Education Officer, Gautam Buddha Nagar, covers government-run, aided and recognised schools across the district.

School principals and managers have been asked to implement hybrid mode with immediate effect. According to reports, District Basic Education Officer Rahul Panwar has directed schools to ensure compliance with the instructions.

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The move follows the implementation of Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), by the Commission for Air Quality Management. The commission's official advisory lists Stage III as active from November 6, 2026, and includes hybrid classes for children up to the 5th standard.

Earlier this month, Delhi introduced the hybrid mode for primary class students ahead of Diwali, allowing families to opt for online attendance wherever feasible. Delhi notified schools to go hybdrid for students up to the fifth class. The school-related provisions in Noida extend beyond Gautam Buddha Nagar to Delhi and neighbouring districts of Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad.

When the wider restrictions were introduced on November 6, Delhi's AQI stood at 382, in the 'very poor' category. Reuters reported that unfavourable weather conditions and forecasts of further deterioration prompted the additional pollution-control measures.

On Wednesday, New Delhi recorded the highest Air Quality Index (AQI) among six Indian cities, with a reading of 260, placing it in the 'Poor' category.

Chennai reported the second-highest AQI at 180, followed by Hyderabad at 152 and Bengaluru at 145. Meanwhile, the Financial capital Mumbai recorded an AQI of 134, while Kolkata reported the lowest reading at 130. All four cities fall in the 'Moderate' category.

The readings highlight the difference in air quality across major Indian cities, with New Delhi recording a higher pollution level than the other cities.

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