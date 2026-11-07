Delhi Pollution: Schools Shift Classes Up To Class 5 To Hybrid Mode Under GRAP Stage III

With air pollution levels deteriorating across the national capital, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has activated Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), prompting authorities to introduce hybrid learning for students up to Class 5 in Delhi schools with immediate effect.

The new guidelines give students the flexibility to continue their education from home through virtual classes or report to school for regular classroom teaching, subject to the availability of online learning facilities.

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The order extends to both public and private educational institutions falling under the Delhi Directorate of Education, along with schools administered by the MCD, NDMC and Delhi Cantonment Board.

The decision follows the worsening pollution situation across the national capital and neighbouring areas, prompting authorities to introduce additional restrictions to limit children's exposure to hazardous air.

The CAQM invoked GRAP Stage III after unfavourable meteorological conditions, including calm winds, changing wind direction and increased moisture in the lower atmosphere, restricted the dispersion of pollutants. These conditions contributed to a deterioration in air quality across Delhi-NCR.

Under the CAQM's directions, hybrid classes have also been made mandatory for students up to Class 5 in Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Authorities in other National Capital Region districts have been given the option of implementing similar arrangements depending on local conditions.

The move is aimed at reducing children's exposure to polluted outdoor environments while ensuring that academic activities continue without major disruption.

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Parents have been advised to follow school-specific communications regarding online class schedules, attendance arrangements and any changes to examinations or extracurricular activities during the pollution emergency.

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