These States Are Likely To See Heavy Rain During Diwali Week: IMD's Latest Forecast

Heavy rainfall is likely in parts of southern India during Diwali week, with Tamil Nadu and coastal Andhra Pradesh expected to receive isolated heavy showers through November 11, according to the India Meteorological Department's latest bulletin.

Kerala is also likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall between November 5 and 8. The forecast covers November 5–11, 2026, with heavy rain also predicted in parts of eastern, northeastern and northwestern India.

South Peninsular India

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to receive fairly widespread to widespread rainfall on November 7–8. Isolated heavy rainfall is forecast across these areas and coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam throughout the week.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Thunderstorms, lightning and winds reaching 30–40 kmph, gusting to 50 kmph, are likely over Tamil Nadu, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema during November 5–9.

Kerala and Mahe could experience thunderstorms and lightning during the same period. South Interior Karnataka may receive isolated heavy rainfall on November 5. Scattered showers are also forecast across several other southern subdivisions.

East India

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are likely to receive fairly widespread to widespread rainfall during November 8–11, with isolated heavy showers during November 9–11.

Odisha could experience thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds on November 5–6. Isolated to scattered rainfall is forecast over Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand during November 9–11.

Northeast India

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh on November 9–10. Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura could receive isolated heavy showers during November 9–11.

Rainfall is forecast across Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura throughout the week.

Northwest India

Isolated heavy rainfall is forecast over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on November 10. Himachal Pradesh may receive isolated to scattered rainfall on November 10–11, while Uttarakhand could receive showers on November 8–9.

No significant weather is likely over west and central India during the week.

ALSO READ | IMD Issues Cyclone Safety Tips: 5 Things People Must Avoid During A Storm

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.