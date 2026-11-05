These States Are Likely To See Heavy Rain During Diwali Week: IMD's Latest Forecast

Heavy rainfall is likely in parts of southern India during Diwali week, with Tamil Nadu and coastal Andhra Pradesh expected to receive isolated heavy showers through November 11, according to the India Meteorological Department's latest bulletin.
Kerala is also likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall between November 5 and 8. The forecast covers November 5–11, 2026, with heavy rain also predicted in parts of eastern, northeastern and northwestern India.
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South Peninsular India
Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to receive fairly widespread to widespread rainfall on November 7–8. Isolated heavy rainfall is forecast across these areas and coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam throughout the week.
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Thunderstorms, lightning and winds reaching 30–40 kmph, gusting to 50 kmph, are likely over Tamil Nadu, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema during November 5–9.
Kerala and Mahe could experience thunderstorms and lightning during the same period. South Interior Karnataka may receive isolated heavy rainfall on November 5. Scattered showers are also forecast across several other southern subdivisions.
East India
The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are likely to receive fairly widespread to widespread rainfall during November 8–11, with isolated heavy showers during November 9–11.
Odisha could experience thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds on November 5–6. Isolated to scattered rainfall is forecast over Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand during November 9–11.
Northeast India
Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh on November 9–10. Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura could receive isolated heavy showers during November 9–11.
Rainfall is forecast across Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura throughout the week.
Northwest India
Isolated heavy rainfall is forecast over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on November 10. Himachal Pradesh may receive isolated to scattered rainfall on November 10–11, while Uttarakhand could receive showers on November 8–9.
No significant weather is likely over west and central India during the week.
मौसम संबंधी चेतावनी ! मुख्य बिंदु: ❖ तमिलनाडु और तटीय आंध्र प्रदेश में सप्ताह के दौरान तथा केरल में 05 से 08 नवंबर, 2026 के दौरान अलग-अलग स्थानों पर भारी वर्षा होने की संभावना है। Highlights: ❖Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh during the week and over Kerala during 5th to 8th November, 2026. South Peninsular India: ❖Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 5th-6th November and during 9th-11th November; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Coastal Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe, Lakshadweep, Rayalaseema and South Interior Karnataka during 5th-11th November; North Interior Karnataka on 5th November; Telangana during 5th-7th November. ❖Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 7th-8th November. ❖Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 5th-9th November; Telangana on 5th November. ❖Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over Kerala & Mahe during 5th-9th November; Coastal Karnataka and Lakshadweep during 5th-6th November; South Interior Karnataka during 5th-7th November. ❖Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 5th-11th November; Kerala & Mahe during 5th-8th November; South Interior Karnataka on 5th November. ❖Strong Surface Winds likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema during 5th-9th November. East India: ❖ ❖Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Odisha during 5th-7th November; Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand during 9th-11th November. ❖Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 8th-11th November. ❖ ❖Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over Odisha during 5th-6th November. ❖Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 9th-11th November. Northeast India: ❖ ❖Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh on 5th November and during 9th-11th November; Assam & Meghalaya during 8th-11th November; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 5th-11th November. ❖ ❖Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh during 9th-10th November; Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 9th-11th November. Northwest India: ❖Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on 5th November and on 10th November; Himachal Pradesh during 10th-11th November; Uttarakhand during 8th- 9th November. ❖Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan- Muzaffarabad on 10th November. West & Central India: ❖No significant weather likely over West & Central India during the week. For more information, visit Us : https://t.co/BPpoTbykBF #VeryHeavyRainfall #HeavyRainfall #Rainfall #Rainfall #Karaikal @moesgoi @airnewsalerts @DDNational @ndmaindia @ICRER_MHA— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 5, 2026
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