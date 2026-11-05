'Jatayu Vs Ravan As Good As Thor’s Entry In Wakanda’: Netizens Go Gaga Over Jatayu Scene

The Jatayu-Ravana battle in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is getting a lot of attention after the film hit theatres on November 5. The sequence has been widely praised for its visual effects, action and emotional weight from moviegoers.

Some viewers have compared the scale of the battle to major action sequences in Hollywood films, including Thor's dramatic entry in Avengers: Infinity War. One user on X praised the scene, writing, "Jatayu vs Raavan is easily among the most ambitious action sequences ever attempted in Cinema HISTORY. The way they've visualised this entire battle is just breathtaking,"

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What is the Jatayu vs Ravana scene about?

It is based on a pivotal episode from the Hindu epic, Ramayana in which Ravana abducts Sita and carries her away in his Pushpak Vimana.

Jatayu, the mighty vulture king, witnesses the abduction and confronts Ravana in an attempt to rescue Sita. A fierce battle follows in which Jatayu fights even after being outmatched and is ulitimately gravely wounded by Ravana.

The episode is significant because Jatayu risks his life to protect Sita. his sacrifice becomes an important moment in Lord Rama's search for her. In the film, the confrontation has been presented as a large-scale action sequence involving extensive and grand visual effects.

Comparison to Thor

Some netizens have compared the grandiose representation of the fight sequence in the mythological epic with an iconic scene in Avengers: Infinity War, in which Thor arrives in Wakanda during the battle against Thanos' army. The scene is remembered for its dramatic arrival, powerful background score, large-scale battlefield visuals and the excitement it generated among audiences.

The Jatayu-Ravana sequence is being compared to that moment as viewer's have praised its grand visual presentation, high intensity action, dramatic scale, impressive CGI and VFX, and the ability to create a theatrical, goosebumps inducing experience.

Nitesh Tiwari on the fight sequence

Director Nitesh Tiwari has spoken about the enormous amount of work that went into creating the battle sequence. Tiwari revealed that the Ravana-Jatayu fight sequence took six and a half years to complete. The timeline covered the process from the initial briefing to the completion of the sequence.

Tiwari stated that thousands of people worked on the sequence and explained that the effort involved in creating it from scratch into something so grandiose was substantial.

The filmmaker also revealed that the design of Ravana's mythical flying vehicle, Pushpak Vimana, took close to two years. The team reportedly explored around 40 to 50 different designs before arriving at the final version.

The design changes also affected the choreography of the fight sequence. The team had to rework the action multiple times to accommodate the final appearance and structure of the flying vehicle, the Times of India reported.

The scene has become one of the major talking points following the film's release. An X user posted that the Jatayu-Ravana sequence was among the best in recent times and gave it a "4000/4000" score. Other viewers have also praised Yash's screen presence as Ravana and the sequence's visual effects.

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