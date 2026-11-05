Ramayana Celebs Review: Badshah, Karan Johar Praise Ranbir Kapoor And Yash's Film

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana was released in theatres worldwide on November 5. The film has received positive reactions from critics and audiences on social media, with several celebrities praising its performances, music and cinematic scale.

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as Dasharath, Indira Krishnan as Kaushalya, Sonal Jha as Sumitra and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi. Other key cast members include Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha, Anupam Kher as Jatayu, Kunal Kapoor as Indra, Vivek Oberoi as Vidyutjiva and Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari.

The film's music has been composed by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. The screenplay has been written by Sridhar Raghavan and Nitesh Tiwari, who has also co-written the dialogues with Shreyas Jain.

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Here's what celebrities have said about the film.

Ramayana Celebrity Reviews

Rapper Badshah said the film made him emotional, adding that every frame was breathtaking. He also praised its background score, calling it "incredible".

"You have to watch it. Namit has delivered. Every frame is breathtaking. The characters feel so real. It made me cry, even when we've known the story since our childhood. INCREDIBLE BGM. Ranbir, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey, Yash, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, Rakul. Everyone nailed it. Jatayu scene is insane. And wait for the moment when the dharti amber theme comes. CLAPSSSS. PLEASE GO WATCH IT," he wrote on X.

In another post, Badshah praised casting director Mukesh Chhabra for the film's casting, calling it spot-on.

"A lot of credit for Ramayana goes to the insanely on point casting by MUKESH CHHABRA. The guy is blessed with an eye. Lara for Kekai and Ravi Dubey for Laxman was a master stroke," he wrote.

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Meanwhile, actor Sunil Lahri, who is popular for playing Lakshman in BR Chopra's Ramayan, praised Ravie Dubey's portrayal of the character in Nitesh Tiwari's film. "The innocence n intensity should be reflected in the character of Laxman is visible in the new Ramayana. Hearty wishes for the success of the new Ramayana," he wrote on X.

Filmmaker Karan Johar praised the film's entire cast and crew, describing Ramayana as a story deeply rooted in India's cultural heritage.

"RAMAYANA ….. a story immersed in our cultural veins… a story generations have grown up on… a story that is an embodiment of Values, traditions and pure humanity. You have read it, seen it, told it… and YET to be BLOWN away by its cinematic adaptation is no short of a Miracle! I salute, I applaud and I have the deepest respect for each and every team member of Ramayana…. All of us can dream it… they actually went out and achieved it!!!!", he wrote on Instagram.

Addressing producer Namit Malhotra and director Nitesh Tiwari, Johar appreciated their conviction and filmmaking. "To @iamnamitmalhotra all I have to say is that you have deeply INSPIRED me to be brave, to be audacious and to stand for the most essential ingredient of a creator…. CONVICTION!! @niteshtiwari22 … Sir… so much love and respect for your immaculate craft and solid confidence to tell a simple story so simply and yet soo solidly," he added.

Johar also had words of praise for the lead actors, particularly Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal of Lord Rama.

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"Ranbir- to be able to make a country believe in you as a divine force of goodness and humanity without any bells and whistles, without and frills and fancies takes immeasurable talent and you my dearest friend are a gifted artist and beyond, you are deeply MEDITATIVE in your portrayal or Shri Ram. Your eyes do alll the heavy lifting, its your most challenging role ever and you have mega succeeded with divine PERFECTION."

He also praised Sai Pallavi's portrayal of Sita and Yash's performance as Ravana. "Sai… you are divine, sublime and so so beautifully convincing in your portrayal of Sita Ma @saipallavi.senthamarai. The agency of the portrayal is so heartening and you made me believe in the power of your sacrifice and unconditional love … so brilliant! AND @thenameisyash you are so so MESMERISING and POWERFULL!!! Each and every time you appear on screen you command attention and applause. Mega stardom is just in your DNA!!!! Special mention to the applaudable sequence of Ravana and his multiple inner voices …. Outstanding!," he wrote.

Johar also appreciated Ravi Dubey's performance as Lakshman and congratulated the film's ensemble cast and technical crew.

"Ravi Dubey @ravidubey2312 is so BRILLIANT as LAXMAN! The depiction of a loyal and loving brother is so heartening and your goodness (both internal and external) moved me and made me smile wide…. To every actor (terrific ensemble) … to every technician… to each and every team member of this EPIC!!! Huge congratulations !!!! Am an inspired filmmaker and a proud Indian cinegoer today… GO WATCH this divine blessing of a film with your families as soon as you can," he concluded.

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra also praised the film, describing it as "a beautiful film".

"Watched Ramayana and honestly, what a beautiful film! The magic that has been created is truly unbelievable. All of you are going to feel so happy and proud of this film. It's pure magic. Just wait and watch! I don't want to say anything more. Just wait," he wrote on X.

Actor Kunal Kapoor also shared his thoughts on the film, expressing pride in being part of the ambitious project. "Some stories are too big to be made by people who just like them. The Ramayana needed people who love it and believe it's a story for the whole world. And I'm so glad it found them," he wrote.

"This film pushes boundaries and makes you believe that whatever is in your imagination can actually make it to the screen, when imagination is matched by conviction. Incredibly proud to be a small part of something this ambitious," he added.

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