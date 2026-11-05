Ramayana Producer Namit Malhotra Hints At Trilogy, Confirms Part 2 Has Been Postponed To 2028

The first installment of Nitesh Tiwari's highly anticipated film, Ramayana: Part 1, has finally been released in theatres. Those who have hopped to the theatres to watch the first day first show of the mythological epic are now eagerly counting down to the sequel. However, audiences will have to wait a little longer than expected. While Ramayana: Part 2 was originally scheduled to release in 2027, producer Namit Malhotra has confirmed that it has been pushed to 2028.

He has also hinted that the makers could consider expanding the film into a trilogy, depending on the audience's response to the first part. A few days ago, Ranbir Kapoor also sparked discussion about another chapter in the mythological saga.

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Namit Malhotra Reveals Ramayana part 2 Shifted to 2028

In an interview with E! News, Namit revealed that Ramayana was initially envisioned for a global audience, however, its scope evolved during production. He said the makers have now created two master versions of the film, with the English version featuring a separate edit and a rewritten script to make it a distinct presentation for international audiences.

Explaining why Part 2 has been pushed to 2028 instead of 2027, he said, “So the idea was now that we've got so much excitement that the world has had, we want to take a little bit more time to make sure that when we present the grand finale, we have a little bit more time to do what we did on Part One. That extra year is what I genuinely believe we need to do justice for a film of this size. When you see part 2 coming in, that will be a whole other story. We didn't want to do a rush job or get ahead of ourselves. We want to deliver the finale in the most grand way that it deserves.”

Ramayana 3 On The Cards?

Further in an interview with Review Nation, Namit revealed that the film was initially planned as a trilogy, but the makers later decided to bring the story to the audience in two parts. With filming still underway, he added that the team might revisit its plans depending on audience reactions to the first part.

He said,“I feel like we may sit back on the drawing board and see if there's anything else that we want to add or subtract, depending on how the world has received it.”

Ranbir had also suggested that the story could continue beyond the planned two instalments. "Even when we finished part two or part three, if there is one. I don't think this will ever leave us. This is an opportunity of a lifetime, irrespective of what the result is," he said.

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All About Ramayana

Released in theatres on November 5 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is a grand cinematic adaptation of the ancient Indian epic.

The mythological saga, helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash in the villainous role of Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. The lineup also includes Rakul Preet Singh, Lara Dutta, Kajal Aggarwal, Arun Govil, Vivek Oberoi, and Sheeba Chaddha, among others in key roles.

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