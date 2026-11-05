Ramayana X Reviews: From Ranbir Kapoor's Career-Best Performance To Yash Stealing The Show, Netizens React

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana released in theatres on November 5, bringing the much-awaited Indian epic to life. The film, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana has received solid response globally.
The film has sparked varied reactions on X, with viewers sharing their thoughts on the performances, gripping sequences and visual effects.
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Here's what netizens are saying about the film.
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Ramayana X Reviews
Netizens are calling Ramayana a “beautiful film”, praising Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal of Rama and Yash's performance as Ravana. Viewers have also lauded the spectacular visuals, powerful background score and strong supporting cast.
Nitesh Tiwaris #Ramayana is exactly what its title promises.a full throated unapologetically massive first chapter of Indias most ambitious cinematic adaptation of the epic #RanbirKapoor as Ramji Excellent👌#Yash as Ravana 💥.Sai as Sita🥱 overall a Great theatrical experience 4* https://t.co/VyZ6Syp07a— MAJDOOR PRANJAL (@Ipritam67) November 5, 2026
#Ramayana is EXHILARATING CINEMA. A towering, soarinf achievement. Houses deeply immersive, breathtaking VFX, thrillingly conceptualized action sequences, fantastic performances, a heartrending emotional pull w/ solid stakes & a blockbuster score. Loved. Bring on PT 2! https://t.co/QuRmlz5MOj— Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) November 5, 2026
Ranbir Kapoorrrrrrrrr. You won't find even 1% of ANIMAL in him. He literally changedddddddd #Ramayana https://t.co/TCW2qCRxb9— Niraj (@vedicniraj) November 5, 2026
Guys, it gives me great pleasure to tell that that Ramayana is peak. Go watch it. Full review out on Friday— Shambhav Sharma (@shambhav15) November 5, 2026
While several viewers have described Ranbir Kapoor's performance as his career best, others believe Yash steals the show with his portrayal of Ravana.
One thing has been proven once again: No matter how much criticism comes your way, especially when you are portraying a God.. and no matter how many allegations are thrown at you over your personal life, your sincerity, conviction and performance can silence them all. Kudos to the leading man, #RanbirKapoor!👏 The way he has embodied Bhagwan Ram's (🙏🏻) grace, decorum, compassion, restraint, determination, commitment, love, devotion, courage and sense of responsibility through his performance is truly commendable. As someone who is an extremely critical observer when it comes to anyone portraying Shree Ram.. I can confidently say that Ranbir has done an exceptional job. Watching him portray Maryada Purushottam Ram 🏹 makes you feel that perhaps no one in today's generation could have been a better choice for this role. And this deserves to be said loud and clear. RK deserves every bit of it. #Ramayana— Ravi Gupta (@FilmiHindustani) November 4, 2026
I went with almost no expectations and now I'm simply waiting for the part 2 of #Ramayana coming in 2028. This has to be #RanbirKapoor's career best movie, but for Yash - he ate the role like a Raavan!!! He's just too good!!! A detailed review shall be shared in the morning in a video format, stay tuned! @niteshtiwari22 @TheNameIsYash— Samina Shaikh 🇮🇳 (@saminaUFshaikh) November 4, 2026
ALSO READ: Ramayana Movie Review: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash Starrer Is Visual Spectacle That Sets Stage For Epic Battle Against Evil
Film critic Taran Adarsh rated Ramayana five stars, calling it spectacular. He praised the performances and direction, adding that Nitesh Tiwari delivers a cinematic spectacle that celebrates the glory of Indian culture and the eternal triumph of good over evil.
#OneWordReview... #Ramayana: SPECTACULAR. Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ #JaiShriRam... You haven't witnessed anything as MAGNIFICENT on the #Indian screen before... Scale. Visuals. Emotions. And SOUL – #Ramayana has it all... A truly STUNNING cinematic experience. #RamayanaReview Does #Ramayana do justice to the timeless epic that holds a special place in the hearts of millions?... The answer is a BIG YES. Director #NiteshTiwari delivers a cinematic spectacle that celebrates the glory of #Indian culture and the eternal triumph of good over evil... Watertight screenwriting and an engrossing narrative keep you hooked throughout. You are captivated not merely by the awe-inspiring visuals and monumental scale, but also by the film's soul... That emotional and spiritual connect is what sets #Ramayana apart. There are several standout sequences that blend visual grandeur with devotion, drama, and deeply moving moments [no spoilers] – ⭐ The sequence between Brahma and Ravana in the beginning, followed by Ravana staking his claim on Lanka. ⭐ The forest fight between Lord Rama and the rakshasas. ⭐ The Sita Swayamvar. ⭐ The deeply emotional pre-interval portion featuring King Dashrath, Kaikeyi, and Lord Rama. ⭐ The action sequence between Ravana and his brother-in-law Vidyutjeev. ⭐ The Shurpanakha episode. ⭐ The Ravana - Jatayu fight on the Pushpaka Vimana. The songs, composed by #ARRahman, are seamlessly woven into the narrative, complementing the mood and emotional tone of the film. The background score by #HansZimmer and #ARRahman is terrific... It amplifies the drama, heightens the emotional impact, and lends the narrative a sweeping, larger-than-life quality. Academy Award-winning visual effects powerhouse #DNEG deserves distinction marks for its phenomenal work... They raise the bar, delivering one of the most breathtaking visual experiences ever witnessed on the #Indian screen. The action sequences deserve brownie points, too, combining scale, intensity, and spectacle... The production design is equally impressive, creating a world that stands shoulder to shoulder with the best of global cinema. #RanbirKapoor delivers a remarkable performance, portraying the character with grace, dignity, and quiet strength... His composed demeanour, expressive eyes, and effortless screen presence lend the character an aura of divinity. #SaiPallavi brings dignity and strength to her role, while her naturalistic performance lends tenderness and warmth to the emotional moments. #Yash is in superb form... His imposing screen presence and sheer intensity make him a formidable force, lending the antagonist the larger-than-life stature the character demands. #RavieDubey is excellent... He brings remarkable conviction and sincerity to the role... His earnest portrayal makes the character both engaging and endearing. #RakulPreet is first-rate, delivering a performance that is sure to make an impact. A lot has been said and written about #SunnyDeol's presence in the first part of #Ramayana... I won't reveal anything here – just watch the film! #ArunGovil is perfectly cast... It's wonderful to see him on the big screen after a gap. #Shobhana is excellent... #LaraDutta is superb... #VivekOberoi makes his presence felt... #SheebaChadha is effective... #AjinkyaDeo is solid. ⭐ Final word? #Ramayana is not merely a film... IT'S AN EXPERIENCE, a film that makes #India proud... An incredible cinematic achievement that is sure to captivate audiences across the world... Watch it on the largest screen possible! #NamitMalhotra deserves special appreciation for backing a film that matches international standards in scale, visual grandeur, and technical excellence. Already looking forward to the second part of #Ramayana, which arrives in #Diwali 2028.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 31, 2026
Meanwhile, casting director Mukesh Chhabra also praised the film, calling it “a beautiful film”. “Watched Ramayana and honestly, what a beautiful film! The magic that has been created is truly unbelievable. All of you are going to feel so happy and proud of this film. It's pure magic. Just wait and watch! I don't want to say anything more. Just wait,” he wrote on X.
Watched #Ramayana and honestly, what a beautiful film! The magic that has been created is truly unbelievable. All of you are going to feel so happy and proud of this film. It's pure magic. Just wait and watch! ❤️ 🧿🙏❤️ Don't want to say anything more. Just wait. ❤️— Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) November 4, 2026
Ramayana theek movie hai Dhurandhar wali baat nahi hai— maithun (@Being_Humor) November 4, 2026
About Ramayana
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana part 1 stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as Dasarath, Indira Krishnan as Kaushalya, Sonal Jha as Sumitra and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi. Among other key roles, the film also features Rakul Preet Singh as Suparnakha, Anupam Kher as Jatayu, Kunal Kapoor as Indra, Vivek Oberoi as Vidyutjiva and Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari.
The music has been composed by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. The screenplay has been written by Sridhar Raghavan and Nitesh Tiwari, who has also penned the dialogues along with Shreyas Jain.
Produced by Prime Focus Studios and Monster Mind Creations, the film is planned as a two-part cinematic epic and the reported cost is around Rs 4,000 crore.
The film has been officially titled Namit Malhotra's Ramayana in India, while internationally, it has been named Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, which has a bit shorter runtime of 167 minutes. The second part is expected to arrive during Deepavali 2027. Sony Pictures is handling international distribution outside India, while Dharma Productions will distribute the film in the Hindi-speaking market.
The first instalment released on November 5, 2026, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The runtime of the version in India is 3 hours and 15 minutes.
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