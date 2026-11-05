Ramayana X Reviews: From Ranbir Kapoor's Career-Best Performance To Yash Stealing The Show, Netizens React

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana released in theatres on November 5, bringing the much-awaited Indian epic to life. The film, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana has received solid response globally.

The film has sparked varied reactions on X, with viewers sharing their thoughts on the performances, gripping sequences and visual effects.

Here's what netizens are saying about the film.

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Ramayana X Reviews

Netizens are calling Ramayana a “beautiful film”, praising Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal of Rama and Yash's performance as Ravana. Viewers have also lauded the spectacular visuals, powerful background score and strong supporting cast.

While several viewers have described Ranbir Kapoor's performance as his career best, others believe Yash steals the show with his portrayal of Ravana.

ALSO READ: Ramayana Movie Review: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash Starrer Is Visual Spectacle That Sets Stage For Epic Battle Against Evil

Film critic Taran Adarsh rated Ramayana five stars, calling it spectacular. He praised the performances and direction, adding that Nitesh Tiwari delivers a cinematic spectacle that celebrates the glory of Indian culture and the eternal triumph of good over evil.

Meanwhile, casting director Mukesh Chhabra also praised the film, calling it “a beautiful film”. “Watched Ramayana and honestly, what a beautiful film! The magic that has been created is truly unbelievable. All of you are going to feel so happy and proud of this film. It's pure magic. Just wait and watch! I don't want to say anything more. Just wait,” he wrote on X.

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana part 1 stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as Dasarath, Indira Krishnan as Kaushalya, Sonal Jha as Sumitra and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi. Among other key roles, the film also features Rakul Preet Singh as Suparnakha, Anupam Kher as Jatayu, Kunal Kapoor as Indra, Vivek Oberoi as Vidyutjiva and Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari.

The music has been composed by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. The screenplay has been written by Sridhar Raghavan and Nitesh Tiwari, who has also penned the dialogues along with Shreyas Jain.

Produced by Prime Focus Studios and Monster Mind Creations, the film is planned as a two-part cinematic epic and the reported cost is around Rs 4,000 crore.

The film has been officially titled Namit Malhotra's Ramayana in India, while internationally, it has been named Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, which has a bit shorter runtime of 167 minutes. The second part is expected to arrive during Deepavali 2027. Sony Pictures is handling international distribution outside India, while Dharma Productions will distribute the film in the Hindi-speaking market.

The first instalment released on November 5, 2026, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The runtime of the version in India is 3 hours and 15 minutes.

ALSO READ: Ramayana Opens Today: A Rs 4,000 Crore Bet On A Story Everyone Already Knows, Early Reviews And What To Expect

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