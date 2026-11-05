Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash Movie Off To Solid Start; Check Earnings

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash's much-anticipated movie Ramayana made a strong debut at the Box Office on Thursday. As of Day 1, till 10:03 am, Ramayana is screening across 6,796 shows nationwide and has garnered an estimated India net collection of Rs 12.69 crore.

The Hindi version leads with Rs 9.16 crore from 5,519 shows, followed by Kannada at Rs 1.75 crore from 393 shows, Telugu at Rs 1.18 crore from 508 shows, Tamil at Rs 44 lakh from 244 shows, and Malayalam at Rs 16 lakh from 132 shows. Based on current trends, the film's India gross collection stands at Rs 14.97 crore. The final nationwide numbers will be available later tonight.

According to early reviews, the first part of "Ramayana" charts the rise of Ravana, moves to the birth of Lord Rama, his marriage to Sita and their eventual exile. It concludes with Ravana abducting Sita. The second part, expected by 2028, reportedly follows Rama's quest to rescue Sita from Lanka.

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"Ramayana" is expected to bring in Rs 75-100 crore on its opening day across languages with experts projecting lifetime collections of Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 3,000 crore if it resonates with audiences.

The grand cinematic adaptation of one of the most enduring epics in India as it made its debut in theatres on Thursday. It stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita and Yash as Ravana.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, "Ramayana" is a two-part cinematic adaptation of one of India's revered epics. It is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind. Oscar-winning composers Hans Zimmer and A R Rahman have collaborated on the film's score, while Terry Notary and Guy Norris are part of its action team.

The first part will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam in multiple formats, including IMAX. The second part is slated for release in 2028.

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