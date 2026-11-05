'Bebo, You Are The Coolest Stepmother': Ibrahim Ali Khan's Sweetest Message For Kareena Kapoor

Actor Ibrahim Ali Khan has won hearts with a heartfelt message for his stepmother, Kareena Kapoor Khan, calling her the 'coolest stepmother' and thanking her for always being there for him. The actor also described his father, Saif Ali Khan, as his role model and hero during the special video message played during an episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9, featuring Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The episode featured the couple receiving affectionate messages from Saif's children from his first marriage to actor Amrita Singh, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan. The siblings spoke about their bond with the couple, offering a glimpse into the family's equation.

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In the video message addressed to Saif and Kareena, Ibrahim expressed admiration for his father and gratitude for his stepmother. He said, "Dad you're my role model. My hero. But its not who you are but its more of what you've been through. High highs and then the low lows. Heart attack. Thumb injure. Chaaku vaaku (knife) and all."

Addressing Kareena, Ibrahim said, "And Bebo, I want you to know you are the coolest stepmother. You've always been there. So, I want to thank you. And lots of love to you of course."

Ibrahim's sister, actor Sara Ali Khan, also addressed the couple in the video message. Sara praised her father for his personality, describing him as someone who embodies style and confidence. She said, "Hello father, hello Kareena, I hope you guys are having a great episode which I'm sure you are." Speaking about her father, Sara said, "Abba, I think you just personify suave, swag and coolness." Sara also expressed her admiration for her stepmother, saying that, "The combination of Karan Johar and Kareena Kapoor is basically my childhood. Poo is my favourite character ever. Can't wait to watch your episode."

The episode also features a discussion about the relationship Ibrahim shares with his younger half-brothers, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. Kareena stated that her two sons deeply admire Ibrahim and enjoy spending time with him. She said, "Tim and Jeh love Ibrahim. They really look up to him. They love playing with him. He makes such a nice effort." Said also added that Ibrahim had developed his own equation with his younger siblings and appreciated the effort he made to remain involved in his younger brothers' lives.

In a separate part of the conversation, Saif spoke about Kareena's relationship with Sara and Ibrahim. He credited Kareena for helping establish a comfortable relationship with his children from his first marriage. Saif said, "Everyone has been really wonderful and understanding. And of course, I would credit Kareena and credit everyone because these things work both ways."

Saif married actress Amrita Singh in 1991, and the couple separated in 2004. He subsequently got married to Kareena Kapoor in October, 2012.

Ibrahim's affectionate message for his stepmother, alongside Sara's words of admiration, offered a glimpse into the family's close relationship, with the siblings expressing warmth towards both their father and his wife.

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