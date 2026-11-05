Delhi: Two Dead, Many Feared Trapped As Three Storey Building Collapses In Chawri Bazaar

Two people died after a three-storey building under construction collapsed in Old Delhi's Chawri Bazaar on Thursday. Several people are feared trapped under the debris, officials told news agency PTI. The incident was reported at 9:50 am from Gali Sitara, near the Chawri Bazaar Metro station.

At least six fire units, including water tenders and rescue vehicles, have been rushed to the spot with senior officers supervising the rescue operation, the officials said.

Further details are awaited.

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The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and further details are awaited.

An eye-witness Mohd Nayeem told NDTV, "The incident happened around 9:30. "We were asleep when we heard a crashing sound. We all got up and rushed outside. We thought our own house was collapsing. When we checked, we realised it was the house being built next door."

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Thursday suspended two junior level officials, including an assistant engineer and a junior engineer, in connection with the collapse of a building under construction in Old Delhi's Chawri Bazaar that killed two people and left four others injured.

In separate office orders, the Deputy Commissioner of the Old Delhi Zone placed the two officials under suspension with immediate effect. The orders cited a prima facie case of serious negligence in the discharge of their duties.

“In view of the recent incident and the developments arising therefrom, and considering the prima facie case of severe dereliction of duty, you are hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect, pending further inquiry,” the orders stated.

The action comes after a three-storey building under construction collapsed in Gali Sitara near Chawri Bazaar Metro station around 9.50 am on Thursday.

A senior MCD official said that the plot on which the three-storey building collapsed measured 50 square metres. No building plan had been sanctioned for the structure, and no complaints regarding the construction had been received by the civic body.

The official added that the building was under construction, but work had been halted around 15 days ago. Workers were in the process of removing the support system beneath the roof when the collapse occurred. The material used in the construction was non-engineered and had not set properly, which may have contributed to the collapse, officials said.

(with inputs from PTI)

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