Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru On November 5

Gold Price Today in India
Gold and silver prices rallied as the dollar weakened further to a one-month low after Democrats won the midterm elections in the US. As the dollar weakens, dollar-priced gold becomes cheaper for overseas buyers, which in turn boosts demand. Furthermore, in India, it is festive season with Dhanteras round the corner, which is aiding the demand for the yellow metal in the domestic market.
MCX Gold futures with December delivery jumped over 2.7% on Wednesday, Nov. 4, to finally settle at Rs 1,43,234, above the Rs 1,40,000 mark.
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MCX silver futures with December Delivery also gained significantly in the previous trading session, rising close to 5% and finally closing at Rs 1,87,735.
In the international market, prices of these precious metals increased during the previous session and in early trade today as well. Comex gold has gained around 0.38% to trade at $4,088.3 per ounce, while Comex silver is up 0.48% to $52.535 per ounce as of 00:33 GMT, Thursday, Nov 5.
In India, at around 6:00 a.m., 24K gold price stood at Rs 1,43,770 per 10 gm, while silver was at Rs 1,88,210 per kg.
22K gold stood at Rs 1,31,789 per 10 gm, while 925 sterling silver was at Rs 1,74,094 per kg, as per Bullion.co.in.
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City-Wise Gold Rates
Here are 24K gold prices in major cities based on the latest data:
Mumbai: Rs 1,43,510 per 10gm
Delhi: Rs 1,43,270 per 10gm
Chennai: Rs 1,43,930 per 10gm
Kolkata: Rs 1,43,320 per 10gm
Bengaluru: Rs 1,43,630 per 10gm
Hyderabad: Rs 1,43,740 per 10gm
In Mumbai, 22K gold was at Rs 1,31,551; Delhi price stood at Rs 1,31,331; Chennai at Rs 1,31,936; Kolkata at Rs 1,31,377; Bengaluru at Rs 1,31,661; and Hyderabad at Rs 1,31,762 per 10gm.
City-Wise Silver Rates
Here are silver 999 fine prices in major metro cities based on the latest data:
Mumbai: Rs 1,87,870 per kg
Delhi: Rs 1,87,540 per kg
Chennai: Rs 1,88,410 per kg
Kolkata: Rs1,87,620 per kg
Bengaluru: Rs 1,88,020 per kg
Hyderabad: Rs 1,88,160 per kg
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