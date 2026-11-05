Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru On November 5

Gold Price Today in India

Gold and silver prices rallied as the dollar weakened further to a one-month low after Democrats won the midterm elections in the US. As the dollar weakens, dollar-priced gold becomes cheaper for overseas buyers, which in turn boosts demand. Furthermore, in India, it is festive season with Dhanteras round the corner, which is aiding the demand for the yellow metal in the domestic market.

MCX Gold futures with December delivery jumped over 2.7% on Wednesday, Nov. 4, to finally settle at Rs 1,43,234, above the Rs 1,40,000 mark.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

MCX silver futures with December Delivery also gained significantly in the previous trading session, rising close to 5% and finally closing at Rs 1,87,735.

In the international market, prices of these precious metals increased during the previous session and in early trade today as well. Comex gold has gained around 0.38% to trade at $4,088.3 per ounce, while Comex silver is up 0.48% to $52.535 per ounce as of 00:33 GMT, Thursday, Nov 5.

In India, at around 6:00 a.m., 24K gold price stood at Rs 1,43,770 per 10 gm, while silver was at Rs 1,88,210 per kg.

22K gold stood at Rs 1,31,789 per 10 gm, while 925 sterling silver was at Rs 1,74,094 per kg, as per Bullion.co.in.

Also Read: Gold Extends US Midterms Rally Past $4,040, But Palladium Is the Quiet Outperformer. Here's Why

City-Wise Gold Rates

Here are 24K gold prices in major cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,43,510 per 10gm

Delhi: Rs 1,43,270 per 10gm

Chennai: Rs 1,43,930 per 10gm

Kolkata: Rs 1,43,320 per 10gm

Bengaluru: Rs 1,43,630 per 10gm

Hyderabad: Rs 1,43,740 per 10gm

In Mumbai, 22K gold was at Rs 1,31,551; Delhi price stood at Rs 1,31,331; Chennai at Rs 1,31,936; Kolkata at Rs 1,31,377; Bengaluru at Rs 1,31,661; and Hyderabad at Rs 1,31,762 per 10gm.

City-Wise Silver Rates

Here are silver 999 fine prices in major metro cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,87,870 per kg

Delhi: Rs 1,87,540 per kg

Chennai: Rs 1,88,410 per kg

Kolkata: Rs1,87,620 per kg

Bengaluru: Rs 1,88,020 per kg

Hyderabad: Rs 1,88,160 per kg

Also Read: Five Stocks To Buy Today, November 5: HPCL, Bajaj Finance, HAL, And More

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.