Virat Kohli Net Worth: Cars, Bungalows, Properties, Businesses, Endorsements & More

Cricketer Virat Kohli, who is among the most celebrated and the richest players in India, turned 38 on Nov. 5. Scores of fans on social media poured wishes for Kohli, praising his unparalleled contribution to Indian cricket.

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Beyond cricket, Kohli attracts attention for his impressive wealth and luxurious lifestyle. Multiple reports indicate that Kohli's net worth exceeds Rs 1,050 crore, making him one of the richest Indian cricketers. His fortune comes from brand deals, match fees, his businesses and other investments.

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Kohli, who is part of the BCCI's A+ central contract, receives Rs 7 crore annually, followed by various match fees, as per a Mint report.

Test: Rs 15 lakh per match

ODI: Rs 6 lakh per match.

T201: Rs 3 lakh per match.

He is also a part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, which retained him in 2026 at Rs 21 crore fees. Over the years, the IPL earnings have significantly contributed to Kohli's net worth, starting with Rs 8 crore in 2008. As the team won the 2024 IPL season, Kohli was also awarded many bonuses and prize money, adding to his earnings, according to the report.

The star batter endorses top brands including Puma, Audi, American Tourister, Too Yumm, Volini, Noise, Myntra, Tissot, Hero MotoCorp and Luxor, among others.

Kohli, alongside his wife and actress Anushka Sharma, own a Rs 80 crore mansion in Gurugram. Additionally, he owns a lavish 7,000-square-foot Mumbai apartment worth Rs 34 crore as well as a four-bedroom villa in Alibaug. The couple, along with their two children, seemed to have settled in London, where they spend family time away from the spotlight. Details about their London residence are not known.

He has also made a number of investments, including the GoDigit General Insurance company. The company's stock market listing in 2024 generated multi-fold returns on his initial investment of Rs 2 crore, made at Rs 75 per share. His other successful investments include Rage Coffee, Nueva, Chisel Fitness, among others, added the report.

He also owns two businesses: One8 and Wrogn. One8 Commune, a popular cafe chain under his brand, has outlets in several cities. Wrogn is an apparel brand that mainly caters to men's casual wear and did a revenue of Rs 244 crore in FY26.

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Kohli also has a wide range of luxurious cars, including a Lamborghini Huracan, Porsche 911, a Bentley Continental GT, Bentley Flying Spur, Audi R8 V10 and an Audi R8 LMX, as per the report.

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