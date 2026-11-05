Mumbai Local Shocker: Ticketless Passenger Bites Female TC At Andheri Station After Being Fined

A 42 year old woman ticket checker (TC) employed by Western Railway, was allegedly bitten and scratched by a woman passenger during a ticket inspection on a Virar bound Mumbai local train at Andheri Station on Wednesday. The incident occurred as the TC fined the passenger Rs 510 for travelling without a valid ticket.

The injured TC, identified as Harpreet Kaur Kamat, was taken to Cooper Hospital for treatment, while the passenger allegedly fled the spot. The passenger's identity has not been independently established.

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According to an FIR registered with Andheri railway police, the incident took place at around 8:42 am on platform 6/7, when the TC noticed a passenger travelling without a valid ticket. When confronted, the passenger allegedly told the TC that her purse had been stolen and that she could not find her ticket. Kamat subsequently collected a fine of Rs 510 and issued a receipt.

When Kamat was checking the receipt, however, the passenger alleged attacked her, biting her hand and scratching her with her fingernails. The complainant further stated that the passenger continued to assault her before she managed to get away, The Times of India reported.

The incident comes amid Western Railway's intensified ticket checking operations across Mumbai's suburban network. Western Railway's Mumbai Central Division launched a 15-day special ticket checking campaign, called Operation DEEP, from October 31 to November 14, in order to curb ticketless and irregular travel during the Diwali festive rush.

The Ministry of Railways stated in a press release that the initiative is aimed at strengthening travel discipline and ensure smoother journeys for passengers travelling with valid tickets. Hindustan Times reported that Western Railway has deployed 15 body cameras for the ticket checking staff during the operation. A railway official told the newspaper that the recordings would serve as documented evidence and could also be used for staff training.

Western Railway officials told the publication that ticket checking teams equipped with body cameras had detected around 1,400 ticketless commuters daily during the first three days of the drive, compared with the usual figure of approximately 300. The newspaper also reported that the special operation is focusing on major stations, including Borivali, Andheri and Bandra, as well as air-conditioned local trains, where unauthorised travel has been a concern.

The alleged assault at Andheri station has once again raised questions about the safety of railway ticket checking staff, who routinely confront passengers during enforcement operations.

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