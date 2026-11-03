Mumbai: Dadar, Jogeshwari, Vasai Road Set For 29 More Services; Mumbai Central To Handle 24-Coach Trains

Mumbai is set to get 29 additional long-distance train services as Western Railway upgrades infrastructure at Dadar, Jogeshwari, Vasai Road and Mumbai Central to handle more trains and passengers, according to a report in The Times of India.

Western Railway is pushing ahead with a series of infrastructure projects aimed at nearly doubling the number of long-distance train services it operates daily, with plans to increase departures from the current average of 50 to almost 100.

As part of the expansion, the railway zone is looking to add 29 new services, taking the total to 79. The proposed increase includes five additional services from Dadar and 12 each from Jogeshwari and Vasai Road, supported by new platforms, depot facilities and track infrastructure.

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At Dadar, Western Railway is proposing a new full-length platform line, expected to be ready by December. To support operations, the zone has sanctioned Rs 49.15 crore for Phase I of the proposed Currey Road coaching depot, which will maintain trains originating and terminating at Dadar. The depot will come up on land belonging to Central Railway.

Jogeshwari is also being developed as a new terminal hub capable of handling 12 additional services. The first phase of the project, with an estimated cost of Rs 76.48 crore, includes the construction of three platforms and three lines and is targeted for completion by December.

Further north, Vasai Road is set to emerge as another key terminal. The first phase of the project, costing about Rs 150 crore, is scheduled for completion by December 2027 and will enable 12 new services. A second phase is expected to accommodate three more trains. The expansion plans also include a proposed 5.73-km double-line bypass between Naigaon and Juchandra to improve operational flexibility.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Central is set for a major Rs 342 crore upgrade to handle 24-coach Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) trains. The station's five platforms currently cater to trains with 15 to 21 coaches. The upgrade which is targeted for completion in 2028, will allow longer trains to operate from the station.

By extending platforms at Mumbai Central, Western Railway expects to increase seating and berth capacity on existing trains without adding more departures, helping meet growing passenger demand while easing pressure on the network.

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