Diwali Stock Picks 2026: SBI, Tech Mahindra Among Anand Rathi's Top Six Bets For Samvat 2083; Full List Inside

As Diwali is round the corner, the brokerage firm Anand Rathi has recommeded six stocks for investors to 'Buy' to get an upside of upto 35%. The list spans from banking, pharma, IT, infra and metals and mining sector including stocks like State Bank of India, Tech Mahindra, Cemindia Projects, and more.

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Anand Rathi Report

As Diwali is round the corner, the brokerage firm Anand Rathi has recommeded six stocks for investors to 'Buy' to get an upside of upto 35%. The list spans from banking, pharma, IT, infra and metals and mining sector including stocks like State Bank of India, Tech Mahindra, Cemindia Projects, Shilpa Medicare, Indo-MIM. citing strong earnings visibility, favorable valuations, and sectoral tailwinds.

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The list suggests high-conviction idea backed by strong growth prospects and attractive valuations.



HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd. (CMP: Rs 2,380 Target Price: Rs 2,800; Upside 18%)

Investment Rationale:

According to the brokerage HDFC AMC is well positioned to benefit from the structural growth of India's mutual fund industry, supported by its strong retail franchise, higher equity AUM mix and healthy profitability.

Expansion into alternative investment products provides additional growth opportunities, while market-share trends, fund performance and competitive intensity remain key monitorable.

SBI (CMP: Rs 987 Target Price: Rs 1,337; Upside 35%)

Investment Rationale:

SBI's strong deposit and credit growth, focus on low-cost retail deposits, diversified loan portfolio and improving asset quality are expected to drive sustainable earnings growth and strengthen profitability.



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Anand Rathi Diwali Picks 2026.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

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