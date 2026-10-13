Virat Kohli Makes LinkedIn Debut At 37, Reveals Vision For India's Sports Business

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has made his LinkedIn debut. Apart from being a champion cricketer, Kohli has a keen eye for building brands. He has been associated with several brands in the past, and is now a primary investor in sportswear brand Agilitas and a co-founder of one8world.

A few months ago, he launched the Agilitas brand at a grand, star-studded event in Dwarka, New Delhi.

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"I've always wanted to see an India where every sport is followed, celebrated, and played. Today, that vision feels closer than ever. A new generation is proving that India can produce world-class athletes and build brands for the global stage. The vision is to build an end-to-end sports platform from India, spanning manufacturing, consumer brands, and sports distribution. It's a belief that India can help shape the future of global sport, not just participate in it," he wrote.

"That's why I've joined Agilitas as an investor and as a co-founder and co-creator of one8world. one8 is built on a belief I've carried throughout my career: progress comes from pushing boundaries, raising standards, and daring to do things differently.

"That's how we introduced the brand to the world, and watching one8world come to life in front of thousands of people in my home city was one of the most meaningful moments of my life.

"The vision is clear. It's time to build something that will outlive all of us. That's the journey we're on."

A Rare Combination

It is rare to find a world-renowned sportsperson with the mind and guts of an entrepreneur, and Kohli has gone a step further

The 37-year-old has joined LinkedIn in another first. In his first post, he has revealed more about his vision and the brand he has invested in.

The Rs 300-Crore Call

In his aspiration to push boundaries, Kohli turned down what many athletes would consider an easy decision: an estimated Rs 300-crore contract extension from Puma, spread over eight years. Instead, the former India cricket captain chose a riskier path. He invested Rs 40 crore of his own capital in Agilitas Sports and moved the one8 brand into a business in which he holds equity.

What Is Agilitas?

The brand was founded in 2023 by former Puma India and Southeast Asia Managing Director Abhishek Ganguly, along with Atul Bajaj and Amit Prabhu.

Agilitas is pursuing a vertically integrated model. It combines product design, manufacturing and retail.

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Virat Kohli has also been associated with Wrogn, a brand founded in 2014 and co-created with Kohli, which has built its portfolio around men's casual wear, footwear and accessories.

With Kohli most probably entering his final year as an international player for India, and playing only one format for the country, he is now focusing on his entrepreneurial side.

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