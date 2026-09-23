Virat Kohli Teases New WROGN Shoes, Only 300 Pairs Up For Grabs; Launches On Sept 25

Virat Kohli has announced a limited-edition WROGN shoe drop, with only 300 pairs set to be made available to customers.

Taking to X, Kohli said, “We made just 300 pairs of these, and they're dropping only on the WROGN app.”

The limited-edition shoes are scheduled to launch on September 25 and will be available exclusively through the WROGN app. Kohli has also urged fans to download the app and join the waitlist for early access.

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The accompanying video shows that each pair of shoes will be individually numbered. The shoes will also be made from vegan leather, adding to the limited-edition nature of the release.

WROGN, which was founded in 2014 and co-created with Kohli, has built its portfolio around men's casual wear, footwear and accessories.

Earlier this year, former India Test captain launched his one sportswear brand One8. The 37-year-old invested Rs 40 crore of his own money in Agilitas Sports and moved his One8 brand into a business in which he holds an equity stake.

In June, Kohli unveiled the revamped One8 at the brand's Global Premiere at Yashobhoomi in Dwarka. The event featured new footwear, including the Seam XVIII and Cover Drive XVIII silhouettes, as One8 shifted its focus towards performance-led sportswear.

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Kohli has been associated with WROGN since its launch and continues to feature prominently in the brand's campaigns and product launches.

With only 300 pairs set to be released, the September 25 launch will be available exclusively through the WROGN app, with early access offered to users who join the waitlist.

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