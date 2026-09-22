Adidas x Pokemon 30th Anniversary Collection: Check Prices, India Availability

Pokémon is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a limited-edition collection in collaboration with Adidas.

The collection brings together several adidas footwear styles inspired by popular Pokemon characters, including Pikachu, Mewtwo, Rayquaza, Charmander, Charmeleon, Charizard, Gastly, Haunter and Gengar, according to reports.

The collection is set to release on September 22, 2026, through adidas and major retail partners. Additional releases through smaller retailers are expected on September 24.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Adidas x Pokémon 30th Anniversary Collection: What To Expect

The collection features 16 footwear styles across nine Pokémon characters.

Pikachu gets multiple designs, including the adidas Superstar and Pro Model. Mewtwo features on the Handball Spezial, Samba and ZX 8000, while Rayquaza gets designs across the ZX 500, F50 and adiStar Control 5.

The Charmander evolution line also gets its own designs, with Charmander, Charmeleon and Charizard each featuring on the adidas Superstar.

The collection also includes designs inspired by Gastly, Haunter and Gengar, with the three Pokémon appearing across different adiStar models.

Pokémon x adidas Shoes Available in India

In India, the adidas x Pokémon Superstar II Shoes – Charmander are available for Rs 11,999 on the official adidas India website.



The pair is part of the special Pokémon collaboration marking the franchise's 30th anniversary.

Adidas x Pokémon Collection: Prices

The adidas Superstar versions featuring Pikachu, Charmander and Charmeleon are priced at $110. The Mewtwo Handball Spezial and Samba are also listed at $110.

The Rayquaza adiStar Control 5 is priced at $130, while the Haunter adiStar Control 5 is also listed at $130.

ALSO READ: Victoria's Secret Q2 Results: New Bras, Old Perfumes And Angels Fashion Show Fuel Q3 Profit Bet

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.