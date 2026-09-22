Apple Weighs Launch Of Screenless Fitness Tracker To Rival Whoop: Report

Apple is exploring a new screenless fitness tracker designed to compete with products such as Whoop, as the company considers expanding its wearable portfolio beyond the Apple Watch.

According to Bloomberg News, Apple has spent several months investigating the category and has moved to building early prototypes. The project has received support from senior executives, although the company has not yet decided whether the device will become a commercial product.

The proposed device would take a different approach from the Apple Watch.

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Instead of a display, the tracker is expected to use a slim fabric band carrying a computing module, and multiple health and fitness sensors. It would allow Apple to focus the product primarily on collecting and monitoring fitness-related data rather than apps, notifications and other screen-based functions.

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The project is reportedly still at an early internal development stage that Apple calls a “technology investigation.” If Apple ultimately decides to launch the device, it is not expected to arrive before 2028.

The move could give Apple a new entry point into the growing market for screen-free wearable devices. Whoop's tracker, for example, is built around continuous health and fitness monitoring without a conventional smartwatch display.

Apple's senior leadership is also showing interest in the project. Executive Chairman Tim Cook and services chief Eddy Cue are reportedly backing the development.

Cue took responsibility for Apple's health initiatives late last year, adding to the company's broader focus on health-related products and services.

Apple has not confirmed plans for the tracker, and its eventual features, pricing and launch remain undecided. The company declined to comment on the reported project.

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Apple Stock Performance

Apple shares were trading at $342.72, up 1.10% during the September 22 session at 12:41 PM GMT. The stock has also gained 36.29% over the past six months, rising from around $251.49 in March to its current level.

The shares are now close to their 52-week high of $345.34, underscoring the strong upward momentum in Apple's stock as the company explores another potential addition to its wearable portfolio.

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