Freezing Bugs To New Siri Languages: What’s Coming In Apple’s iOS 27.2 Update

If you own an iPhone 18 Pro, you're already running iOS 27, bugs and all, whether you wanted to update yet or not. That's turned an ordinary annoyance into something more urgent: 9to5Mac has reported a bug where iPhones freeze entirely, triggered by a quick sequence of home-screen swipes.

The outlet noted the glitch is "starting to go viral on social media as some kind of iPhone prank to do on your friends." A reboot clears it for now.

Given iOS 27's track record already includes a long list of serious vulnerability patches, expect the follow-up iOS 27.2 release, due sometime in October, to arrive with its own batch of security fixes. Apple has also kept a parallel branch alive for the update-averse, iOS 26.7, so a further iOS 26.8 or 26.9 wouldn't be surprising either if new flaws surface there.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Privacy Rules Get An EU-Specific Overhaul

Beyond bug fixes, the headline change in iOS 27.2 touches App Tracking Transparency, which will start offering an alternative, expanded consent prompt for EU users, alongside mandatory yearly re-prompting.

ALSO READ | iPhone 20 Pro Leaks: Borderless Display And Tiny Punch-Hole Cutout Tipped

The tweak isn't happening in a vacuum: it follows a prolonged antitrust probe from Germany's competition regulator and others, who argued the existing ATT system tilted the playing field toward Apple, letting its own apps tap into user data across its ecosystem without ever showing a consent screen, a courtesy third-party developers never got.

Smaller Additions: Health App, New Siri Languages

Rounding out the update, iOS 27.2 is also expected to bring a reworked Health app and expand the list of languages Siri supports.

ALSO READ | iPhone Duo Hinge Has Apple VP 'Especially Proud': How Apple Built Its First Foldable To Last

When It's Landing

Timing-wise, iOS 27.2 is expected sometime in October, following both the iPhone Duo launch and iOS 27.1, which is tipped for an October 23 release. Apple hasn't revealed what iOS 27.1 itself will include, but reports point to iOS 27.2's inclusion of new Siri languages as the reason it's landing within that same October window.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.