NSE IPO Allotment Status Today: How To Check On BSE And MUFG Intime India

The share allotment status for the NSE IPO is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, Sept. 22. The company is expected to process refunds for non-allottees on Sept. 23, while shares are expected to be credited to the demat accounts of successful allottees on the same day.

The initial public offering (IPO) of NSE was subscribed 5.71 times on Sept. 21 on the last and final day of bidding.

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Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 12.68 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) category was subscribed 6.55 times. Retail investors booked their quota 1.39 times. The IPO received bids for 50,58,11,384 shares against 8,86,42,911 offered.

NSE IPO is entirely an offer for sale of 12.64 crore shares of Rs 22,561.57 crore. The issue price band is set between Rs 1,700 and Rs 1,785 per share. The minimum bid size for retail investors is 8 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,280 at the upper end of the price band. The issue includes a reservation of up to 4,33,437 shares for employees offered at a discount of ₹170.00 to the issue price.

Applicants can check their NSE IPO Allotment Status through the websites of BSE and MUFG Intime India, the registrar to the issue.

How To Check NSE IPO Allotment Status On BSE?

Step 1: Visit the IPO allotment page on the BSE website.

Step 2: Choose the issue type as “Equity”.

Step 3: Next, select “NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA LIMITED” from the dropdown menu.

Step 4: Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).

Step 5: Fill in the captcha for verification and click on the “Search” button.

Step 6: Once done, it will show your allotment status.

How To Check NSE IPO Allotment Status On MUFG Intime India

Follow the steps below to know whether you got the NSE public issue IPO allotment or not:

Step 1: Visit the IPO allotment page on the MUFG Intime India website.

Step 2: Select the issuer company name as ‘NSE Ltd.' in the Select Company option from the drop-down menu.

Step 3: Now, choose to enter either your PAN number, IPO Application number, Account No/IFSC or DP client ID/Demat account number.

Step 4: Enter details as per the selected option.

Step 5: Once done, tap on the ‘Search' option

Step 6: The allotment status, showing the shares applied by you and shares allotted to you, will be displayed on the screen.

NSE IPO: What Happens After Allotment Is Finalised

If Shares Are Allotted

If shares of NSE are allotted, they will be credited to the investor's demat account before the IPO listing date. The amount corresponding to the allotted shares will be debited from the funds blocked at the time of application, while any remaining amount will be unblocked. Investors can then hold or sell the shares once they are listed on the stock exchanges.

If Shares Are Not Allotted

If shares of NSE are not allotted, no shares will be credited to the investor's demat account. The entire amount blocked for the IPO application will be released or unblocked by the investor's bank or UPI mandate provider. The investor can use the released funds for other investments or purposes once the unblocking is completed.

NSE IPO GMP Today, Estimated Listing Price

The latest grey market premium for the NSE IPO was Rs 65 as of 8:00 a.m. on Sept. 22. Based on the upper price band of Rs 1,785, the stock's estimated listing price stands at Rs 1,850. This implies a potential listing premium of 3.64% over the issue price.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

NSE IPO Listing Date

Shares of National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) will list on BSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Thursday, Sept. 24.

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About National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Incorporated in 1992, the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. (NSE) is one of India's largest stock exchanges and the world's leading multi-asset exchange platforms. NSE provides a vertically integrated ecosystem containing trading, index services, clearing, settlement, listing, market data, and regulatory oversight across multiple asset classes.

The company has consistently maintained its leadership position in India in cash market turnover, equity derivatives trading, and currency derivatives trading.

As of June 30, the exchange served over 261.36 million registered investor accounts, 129 million unique investors, 1,328 trading members, and 3,005 listed companies, with a total listed market capitalization of approximately Rs 474.08 trillion.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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