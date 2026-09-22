Sonaselection India Allotment Status Today: How To Check On BSE, NSE And Kfin Technologies

The share allotment status for the Sonaselection India IPO is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, Sept. 22. The Rs 141.57 crore mainboard issue is expected to process refunds for non-allottees on Wednesday, Sept. 23. Shares will be transferred to the Demat accounts of the allottees on the same day.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Sonaselection India has been subscribed 2.01 times on Sept. 21, on the last and final day of bidding.

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Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) quota was subscribed 1.16 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) category was subscribed 2 times. Retail investors booked their quota 2.50 times.

Sonaselection India IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 1.43 crore shares of Rs 141.57 crore. The issue price band is set between Rs 94 and Rs 99 per share. The minimum bid size for retail investors is 150 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,850 at the upper end of the price band.

Applicants can check their Sonaselection India IPO Allotment Status through the websites of BSE, NSE and Kfin Technologies Ltd., the registrar to the issue.

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How To Check Sonaselection India IPO Allotment Status On BSE

Step 1: Visit the BSE IPO allotment page: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.

Step 2: Choose the issue type as “Equity”.

Step 3: Next, select “Sonaselection India Limited” from the dropdown menu.

Step 4: Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).

Step 5: Fill in the captcha for verification and click on the “Search” button.

Step 6: Once done, it will show your allotment status.

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How To Check Sonaselection India IPO Allotment Status On NSE

Step 1: Visit the registrar's IPO allotment page on the NSE website: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids.

Step 2: Select “Equity & SME IPO bid details”.

Step 3: Then, pick the company symbol 'SONA' from the dropdown list.

Step 4: Enter your PAN or Application Number and click “Submit.”

Step 5: Your share allotment status will appear on the screen.

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How To Check Sonaselection India IPO Allotment Status On Kfin Technologies

Follow the below steps to know whether you got the Sonaselection India public issue IPO allotment or not:

Step 1: Visit to the Kfin Technologies IPO allotment page: https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/ .

Step 2: Select the issuer company name as Sonaselection India Ltd. from the drop-down menu.

Step 3: Now, choose to enter either your PAN number, IPO Application number, or DP client ID/Demat account number.

Step 4: Enter details as per the selected option.

Step 5: Once done, tap on the ‘Search' option

Step 6: The allotment status, showing the shares applied by you and shares allotted to you, will be displayed on the screen.

Sonaselection India IPO GMP Today

Shares of Sonaselection India last recorded grey market premium was Rs 0. Based on the upper price band of Rs 99, the stock's estimated listing price stands at Rs 99. This indicates a flat listing for the offer.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

Sonaselection India IPO Listing Date

Shares of Sonaselection India IPO will list on NSE and BSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Tuesday, Sept. 22.

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About Sonaselection India Ltd.

Incorporated in February 2022, Sonaselection India Ltd. is an integrated fabric manufacturing and processing company engaged in the production of value-added textile products. It manufactures 100% cotton fabric, cotton lycra (stretch) fabric, cotton blends and polyester blends, and also undertakes processing of 100% cotton, cotton blends, polyester-viscose (P/V) and polyester fabrics.

The Company transitioned from a job-work based processing model to a manufacturing-led model after acquiring an established textile processing unit in 2022 and subsequently commissioned a cotton fabric processing plant in July 2024.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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