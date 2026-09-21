No IPO For OpenAI? Palantir CEO Says Nationalisation Only Viable Path For Frontier AI Labs

Palantir Technologies CEO Alex Karp has questioned whether frontier artificial intelligence companies such as OpenAI can ever successfully access public markets, arguing that the potentially enormous liability associated with advanced AI could ultimately push such companies towards government ownership.

Karp made the comments while discussing AI regulation and accountability in an interview with CNBC. He said AI companies should face civil and criminal liability for irresponsible actions, while governments should establish "reasonable guidelines" for the technology.

Karp's most striking argument centred on the potential legal exposure of frontier AI labs. He suggested that if companies developing highly capable AI systems face unlimited liability, government involvement could eventually become necessary.

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"The view that I believe they have is, these businesses have to be nationalized because if you don't nationalize it, every single one of my clients is going to sue," Karp said, according to the CNBC interview transcript.

Karp was also asked what the risk factors in an S-1 filing would look like if a frontier AI company sought to go public. His response cast doubt on whether such a filing would happen at all.

"This is the thing. You're assuming that there will be an S-1. Now I don't — okay, maybe there will be," Karp said. He subsequently argued that the scale of potential liability could make government ownership the only way to address the risk.

The comments do not establish that OpenAI cannot or will not pursue an IPO. Rather, they represent Karp's view about the legal and financial challenges facing frontier AI companies.

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OpenAI's public-market plans have remained a subject of speculation. Recent reporting has said the company does not plan to go public in 2026, while other frontier AI firms are also considering the timing and structure of potential offerings.

AI Liability Debate Intensifies

Karp's comments come amid a broader debate among technology executives and policymakers over how to regulate increasingly capable AI systems.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has called for a slowdown in frontier AI development, while OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Elon Musk have also supported stronger safeguards in various forms. At the same time, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg have pushed back against some calls to slow development, highlighting the divisions within the technology industry over how AI should be governed.

Karp's position differs from a conventional call for additional regulation. He has argued that liability itself should serve as a first line of defence.

"The first line of defense is you're liable for your own actions," Karp said, arguing that companies developing technology capable of causing extremely large-scale harm should face corresponding civil and criminal consequences.

He also questioned whether companies seeking government intervention are effectively looking for protection from the legal consequences of the technology they develop.

The discussion comes as governments and technology companies grapple with questions around AI safety, intellectual property, national security and accountability.

OpenAI on Monday called for the US to take a leading role in establishing global technical standards for frontier AI, including standards for recursive self-improvement systems, incident reporting and safety metrics. The company said international coordination could help prevent fragmented AI governance.

The debate is therefore expanding beyond traditional questions of regulation. It now includes who should bear responsibility when advanced AI systems cause economic, legal or security-related harm, and whether private companies can carry those risks on their own balance sheets.

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