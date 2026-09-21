NSE IPO GMP In Focus As Subscription Enters Final Day

NSE IPO GMP today stood at Rs 63, indicating a potential 3.53% premium over the upper price band of Rs 1,785. The grey market premium for the mainboard issue has declined sharply since the IPO opened for subscription on Sept. 17. The GMP had touched a high of Rs 160 before falling to Rs 142 on the first day of subscription and declining further to Rs 48 on the final day.

However, GMP is unofficial and does not guarantee the actual listing price.

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NSE IPO GMP Today, Expected Listing Price

The last recorded Grey Market Premium (GMP) of NSE IPO was Rs 63, as of 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 21. With an upper price band of Rs 1,785, the estimated listing price for NSE IPO is Rs 1,841. This implies a potential listing premium of 3.14% over the issue price.

ALSO READ: NSE IPO: Should You Subscribe Or Not?

NSE IPO Final Day Subscription Status

The initial public offering (IPO) of NSE has been subscribed 1.70 times as of 11:20 a.m. on the final day of bidding on Sept. 21.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked the issue 2.20 times. The Non-Institutional Investors' (NIIs) category was subscribed 2.81 times. Retail investors booked their quota 0.93 times.

NSE IPO Allotment And Listing Date

The share allotment status for the NSE IPO will be finalised on Sept. 22. Shares of NSE will list on BSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Sept. 24.

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NSE IPO Details

NSE IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 12.64 crore shares worth Rs 22,561.57 crore.

The issue price band is set between Rs 1,700 and Rs 1,785 per share. The minimum bid size for retail investors is 8 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,280 at the upper end of the price band.

The issue includes a reservation of up to 4,33,437 shares for employees offered at a discount of Rs 170 to the issue price.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Co. Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

NSE IPO: Use Of Proceeds

The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.'s IPO is a 100% Offer for Sale (OFS), so the company will not receive any funding and the entire IPO proceeds will go to the selling shareholders.

Also Read: NSE's Shareholders Retain Significant Stake Even After Tendering Shares In OFS

About National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Incorporated in 1992, the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. (NSE) is one of India's largest stock exchanges and the world's leading multi-asset exchange platform. NSE provides a vertically integrated ecosystem containing trading, index services, clearing, settlement, listing, market data, and regulatory oversight across multiple asset classes.

The company has consistently maintained its leadership position in India in cash market turnover, equity derivatives trading, and currency derivatives trading.

As of June 30, the exchange served over 261.36 million registered investor accounts, 129 million unique investors, 1,328 trading members, and 3,005 listed companies, with a total listed market capitalisation of approximately Rs 474.08 trillion.

Disclaimer: Investments in IPOs are subject to market risks. Investors should read the red herring prospectus carefully and consult a financial adviser before making investment decisions.

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