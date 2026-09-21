IMD Issues Heavy Rain Forecast For Telangana; Two Killed In Landslide In Kerala

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a multi-day warning for Telangana, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in the coming days, while heavy rain in Kerala has triggered landslides, mudslides and flash floods, leaving five people dead and two missing according to officials.

The latest district-level warning information for Telangana indicates the possibility of heavy rain in isolated locations across Telangana, along with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of around 40-50 kmph in isolated places.

The developing weather system over the Bay of Bengal is expected to contribute to the spell of rain over parts of southern India, with the system forecast to move west-northwestwards and intensify, according to the IMD forecasts.

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Kerala Rains - Five Dead, Two Missing

In Kerala, heavy rainfall on Sunday triggered mudslides, landslides and flash floods, resulting in five deaths and leaving two people missing according to the Kerala Chief Minister's Office cited by PTI.

Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan ordered authorities to conduct hourly assessments of the situation as rain intensified according to a statement from his office. The CM's office stated that Disaster Management Authority Commissioner Vigneswari IAS held a meeting with the collectors of Idukki and Kottayam to review the situation. SMS alerts were issued in Idukki and Kottayam, while district collectors were directed to assess local conditions and take measures, including evacuation where necessary.

Idukki Landslide

Two people were killed and a woman was injured when a mudslide struck a shed in Kottakamboor in Idukki district according to police reports cited by India Today. The three people had reportedly taken shelter inside the shed at a farm in the Amman Kovil area of Kottakamboor from the rain when the mudslide struck and damaged the structure, trapping them underneath. The victims were identified in local reporting as Balakrishnan (40) and Chinnu (36). Balakrishnan's wife, Mariyamma, survived but was injured. Local residents stated that excavated soil piled near the site may have contributed to the mudslide, although the heavy rainfall was a major factor in the incident.

Kottayam Mudslide

A 35 year old woman from Tamil Nadu, Sangeetha Arul Lal, was killed in a separate mudslide in Kottayam district according to police officials cited by India Today. The incident occurred near Velathussery in Theekkoi, along the Erattupetta-Vagamon Road, when mud came onto the road and trapped her while she was travelling on a scooter. Her friend, who was also travelling with her, was injured and taken to the hospital. The mudslide disrupted traffic on the route and prompted warnings from the district administration about further landslides and flash floods.

Malappuram Flash Floods

A flash flood in the Kottapuzha River near Pookkottumpadam in Malappuram's Nilambur area swept away five people who had entered the river for a bath on Sunday evening. One person was rescued, while the bodies of two others were recovered by fire and rescue teams, PTI reported.

Two people remain missing, with search operations underway. The Chief Minister has also directed the immediate deployment of a special Disaster Management Force team to the Nilambur-Amarambalam area.

Orange Alert In Kerala

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Kottayam and Idukki on Sunday as rainfall intensified. An orange alert indicates the possibility of very heavy rain, with 11-20 cm of rainfall expected.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority said isolated heavy rain is likely across Kerala from September 20 to 24, along with thunderstorms. Authorities are monitoring vulnerable areas and have urged residents to stay alert, as heavy rain could trigger landslides, flash floods and sudden rises in river levels.

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