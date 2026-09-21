Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Box Office Collection Day 32: Malayalam Drama Maintains Theatrical Momentum

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit saw a jump at the box office on Day 31, earning Rs 2.32 crore net in India on Sunday, September 20. The film recorded 60 per cent overall occupancy across 894 shows, taking its India net collection to Rs 157.46 crore. Its domestic gross collection now stands at Rs 183.80 crore, while final Sunday figures are awaited.

Now, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit has become the highest-grossing Malayalam film worldwide after overtaking Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra. The romantic comedy maintains strong theatrical momentum across its fourth week.

Strong Opening and Extended Run

The film opened in theatres on August 21, 2026, with an India collection of Rs 4.90 crore on its first day across 1,507 shows, registering reported occupancy of 58%. It went on to collect Rs 52.30 crore during its first week, Sacnilk data suggested.

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The film has continued to attract audiences during its extended theatrical run, with its Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions helping expand its reach beyond the original Malayalam release.

About the Film

Girish AD's romantic comedy-drama Bethlehem Kudumba Unit follows Ashley as a neighborhood wedding brings back emotional memories of her first love, Justin, following her return from abroad.

The film features Nivin Pauly, Mamitha Baiju, Vinay Forrt, Bindu Panicker, Suresh Krishna, Shameer Khan, Shyam Mohan and Srindaa in key roles.

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Release Details

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit was released in Malayalam on August 21, while its Tamil and Telugu versions arrived in theatres on September 4. The film has a runtime of two hours and 37 minutes and carries a U/A certificate.

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With the film continuing its theatrical journey into Day 32, its cumulative India net collection has reached Rs 157.46 crore, while the domestic gross stands at Rs 183.80 crore. The latest figures remain subject to final updates.

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