Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Box Office Collection Day 30: Nivin Pauly Starrer Picks Up Pace With 84% Jump

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit maintained its box-office momentum on Day 30, recording a strong recovery as it entered its fifth week. The Malayalam romantic drama continued to draw audiences across its theatrical run, with its dubbed versions also adding to its overall reach.

Day 30 Box Office Collection

On Day 30, the Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju starrer collected Rs 1.90 crore net in India, registering an 84.5% growth over the previous day's Rs 1.03 crore. Its India net total has now reached Rs 155.13 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 181.12 crore.

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The film added another Rs 40 lakh from overseas markets on Day 30, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 136.85 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now climbed to Rs 317.97 crore.

The Malayalam version remained the biggest contributor, earning Rs 1.55 crore in India. The Telugu version collected Rs 20 lakh, while the Tamil version added Rs 15 lakh.

Week-Wise Collection

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit collected Rs 52.30 crore in Week 1, followed by Rs 49.85 crore in Week 2 and Rs 33.30 crore in Week 3. Its fourth-week collection stood at Rs 16.75 crore.

The fifth week began with Rs 1.03 crore on Day 29 before rising to Rs 1.90 crore on Day 30. Its Week 5 collection stands at Rs 2.93 crore.

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About The Film

Directed by Girish AD, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit is a romantic comedy-drama that follows Ashley as her return from abroad takes an emotional turn when a wedding next door brings back memories of her first love, Justin.

The film stars Nivin Pauly, Mamitha Baiju, Vinay Forrt, Bindu Panicker, Suresh Krishna, Shameer Khan, Shyam Mohan and Srindaa in key roles.

The film was released in Malayalam on August 21, while its Tamil and Telugu versions arrived on September 4. It has a runtime of 2 hours 37 minutes and carries a U/A certificate.

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Week-Wise Collection

Week 1: Rs 52.30 crore

Week 2: Rs 49.85 crore

Week 3: Rs 33.30 crore

Week 4: Rs 16.75 crore

Week 5: Rs 2.93 crore so far

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