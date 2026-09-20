Daayra Box Office Collection Day 2: Kareena Kapoor-Prithviraj Starrer Records 60% Growth

Daayra saw a noticeable improvement in box-office performance on its first Saturday, with the crime thriller drawing more audiences than it did on opening day. The stronger weekend turnout gave Meghna Gulzar's directorial a push as it entered the second day of its theatrical run.

Here's how much Daayra collected during its opening weekend.

Day 2 Collections

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The crime thriller collected Rs 1.60 crore net in India on Day 2, registering a 60% growth over its Rs 1.00 crore opening-day collection, according to Sacnilk estimates.

With this, Daayra has collected Rs 2.60 crore net in India after two days, while its total India gross stands at Rs 3.10 crore. The film had opened with Rs 1.20 crore gross on Day 1.

The film played across 2,062 shows, compared with 2,283 shows on Friday, while its overall occupancy improved from 12% to 18%.

Advance Booking

Before its release on September 18, Daayra recorded an India advance booking gross of Rs 58.95 lakh for Day 1. The film sold 21,605 tickets across 2,195 shows in 696 theatres spanning 185 cities, with an overall occupancy of 5.5%, according to TrackTollywood.

The Hindi version contributed Rs 57.99 lakh, accounting for 98.4% of the total advance gross, with 21,126 tickets sold across 2,158 shows. The Malayalam version recorded Rs 95,666 from 479 tickets across 37 shows.

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About The Film

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Daayra is an investigative crime thriller inspired by true events. The film follows senior police officers DCP Raman Kumar and DCP Ajooni Kohli, played by Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kareena Kapoor Khan, as they investigate a controversial juvenile crime case that puts them on opposing sides of the same system.

The film explores questions of truth, accountability and justice as the investigation unfolds. The cast also includes Jitendra Joshi, Pragati Mishra, Biswapati Sarkar and Kshitee Jog.

Produced by Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios, Daayra was released in Hindi and Malayalam.

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