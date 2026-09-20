Inside Trump's AI Vision: Data Centre Push, White House AI 'Czar,' And Keeping China At Bay

US President Donald Trump spoke up against efforts to slow down the ramp up of artificial intelligence, outlining his vision for the growth of AI in America in a post on his social media platform truth social.

As part of his vision, Trump talked about continuing rapid expansion in data centres, and announced an "AI Force" to supervise artificial intelligence.

He also touched upon plans to appoint an AI “czar” in the near future, as his administration seeks to maintain US leadership in the rapidly developing technology.

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The Republican President compared this initiative with the 'Space Force', which he introduced during his first term but did not give any further details about the project.

Trump listed out a series of "hoaxes", the most prominent and repetitive being global warming and climate change, which he said were being used as a pushback against the growth of AI.

"It all began with an attack on our Data Centers, until people realized how wealthy and prestigious they were for the Communities in which they were built. Higher Salaries, Lower Taxes, and Safer Streets, was the result, and the crazed Data Center attack has largely failed, so now, in much the same way as they changed the term “Global Warming” to “Climate Change,” in that it covers a much larger “territory” of doubt, they are going straight at AI," the US President remarked.

In order to not hinder or stifle the growth of AI as an industry, Trump said, he is forming the AI Force, much lik he did with Space Force in his first term.

"To that end, I will be announcing, in the near future, the AI “Czar” — Only High I.Q. individuals need apply! AI is the next Industrial Revolution, or Internet, but will be even larger and more impactful, possibly as much as 25% of our Country's GDP. We are leading China, and the rest of the World, and I intend to keep it that way!", Trump stated.

Additionally, he emphasised that the current criminal and civil justice system is equipped enough to identify defaulters or the "bad" in this ecosystem.

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