US Issues Middle East Travel Warning For 10 Nations Amid Saudi-Houthi Conflict

The United States has issued a security warning urging Americans to exercise increased caution and seriously reconsider travel to and through the Middle East amid rising tensions between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Houthi movement.

On X, the US State Department posted, "Due to tensions in the Middle East, the security environment remains complex with the potential for unforeseen escalation. Americans currently in the Middle East should exercise heightened vigilance and be aware of potential flight cancellations, airspace closures, and travel disruptions."

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The guidance covers 16 countries and territories, including Saudi Arabia, Israel, Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Syria, the UAE, Yemen, and the occupied West Bank and Gaza.

The advisory warns travellers to monitor airline and airport operations for possible flight cancellations, sudden airspace closures and other disruptions.

It added, "Iran and groups supportive of Iran may target other U.S. interests overseas or at locations associated with the United States and Americans throughout the world, including U.S. businesses and other institutions."

The alert followed Houthi claims of missile and drone attacks against Saudi targets, including sites in Riyadh and an Aramco facility in Yanbu. Saudi authorities said they intercepted a ballistic missile headed towards Riyadh, while reports also cited thwarted attacks in Taif, Baysh and Farasan.

The security situation has also raised concerns over Saudi energy infrastructure. A drone attack reportedly damaged a major Saudi Aramco pipeline, which could remain out of service for several weeks.

The latest tensions come as the Houthis have reportedly advanced along parts of Yemen's Red Sea coast, including areas near the strategically important Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

Saudi Arabia remains under a US Level 3 “Reconsider Travel” advisory, while Yemen is classified at Level 4, “Do Not Travel.” US government personnel are also prohibited from travelling within 20 miles of Yemen's border, with restrictions covering areas including Jizan, Asir, Najran and Qatif.

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The US Embassy in Israel and other American missions in the region have issued related security alerts as concerns grow over possible further escalation and its impact on civilian travel, diplomatic facilities and regional infrastructure.

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