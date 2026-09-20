Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 16: Pankaj Tripathi Starrer Crosses Rs 300 Crore Worldwide

Mirzapur The Movie picked up pace at the box office on Day 16. The Jitendra Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi starrer registered a 63.6% jump from the previous day, pushing its worldwide gross beyond the Rs 300 crore milestone.

Day 16 Box Office Collection

Mirzapur The Movie collected Rs 4.50 crore net in India on Day 16 across 4,345 shows, registering a 63.6% growth from its previous day's collection of Rs 2.75 crore. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 210.70 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 250.94 crore, according to Sacnilk.

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The film added Rs 75 lakh from overseas markets on Saturday, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 51.25 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 302.19 crore.

Day-Wise Collection

Mirzapur The Movie opened with Rs 25.75 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 32 crore on Day 2 and Rs 36 crore on Day 3. Collections then dropped to Rs 16 crore on Day 4, Rs 15.60 crore on Day 5, Rs 12.55 crore on Day 6 and Rs 10.55 crore on Day 7. The film ended its first week with Rs 148.45 crore.

The second week began with Rs 9.50 crore on Day 8. The film then picked up over the weekend, earning Rs 13.50 crore on Day 9 and Rs 13.25 crore on Day 10. Collections fell to Rs 5.50 crore each on Day 11 and Day 12, followed by Rs 3.75 crore on Day 13 and Rs 4 crore on Day 14.

The third week opened with Rs 2.75 crore on Day 15 before the film bounced back with Rs 4.50 crore on Day 16. Its India net collection now stands at Rs 210.70 crore.

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About The Film

Mirzapur: The Movie brings the world of the hit streaming series to theatres, continuing its story of crime, rivalry and the fight for power. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film was released on September 4, 2026, in Hindi and Telugu.

The cast features several familiar faces from the franchise, including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee, Ravi Kishan, Jitendra Kumar, Rajesh Tailang, Rasika Dugal, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Shweta Tripathi, along with Sonal Chauhan.

Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under Excel Entertainment in association with Amazon MGM Studios, the film marks the franchise's theatrical debut. The story revolves around the ongoing struggle for control of Mirzapur, with old rivalries resurfacing and new threats challenging those fighting for the throne.

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