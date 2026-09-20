Corporate Actions This Week: Bajaj Holdings, Maharashtra Scooters, Dixon Tech, BEML, Titagarh Rail Systems | Full List

The D-Street will be buzzing with a plethora of corporate actions this week as over a 100 companies have set their record dates between September 21 and September 25.

These include notable names like Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd., Maharashtra Scooters Ltd., Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd., BEML Ltd., Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd., Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd., Vedant Fashions Ltd. and Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment has declared an interim dividend of Rs 65 per share, with Sept. 21 as the ex-date and record date. Maharashtra Scooters has announced an interim dividend of Rs 160 per share, with Sept. 21 as the ex-date and record date.

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Among other companies going ex-dividend on Sept. 21, Kingfa Science & Technology (India) has declared a final dividend of Rs 20 per share, while Monte Carlo Fashions has announced a final dividend of Rs 20 per share.

Vedant Fashions has declared a final dividend of Rs 7.75 per share, while Kajaria Ceramics and ISGEC Heavy Engineering have announced dividends of Rs 6 per share each.

Jeena Sikho Lifecare has declared a final dividend of Rs 4.50 per share, while CyberTech Systems and Software has announced a final dividend of Rs 4 per share. BEML, Ambika Cotton Mills among companies going ex-dividend on Sept. 22

On Sept. 22, BEML Ltd. will go ex-dividend for a final dividend of Rs 12.28 per share. Ambika Cotton Mills has declared a final dividend of Rs 37 per share, while GOCL Corporation has announced a dividend of Rs 30 per share.

Other notable dividend actions include National Peroxide with a final dividend of Rs 7 per share, Jamna Auto Industries with Rs 1.50 per share and Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation with Rs 0.50 per share.

Aries Agro has declared both a special dividend of Rs 1 per share and a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per share. KPI Green Energy has announced a special dividend of Rs 0.15 per share and a final dividend of Rs 0.25 per share.

Three companies have stock splits scheduled for Sept. 25. Naturite Agro Products will split its shares from a face value of Rs 10 to Rs 5, while Midwest Energy will split its shares from Rs 10 to Re 1.

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