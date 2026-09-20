'I Am Making Mistakes’: Ed Sheeran Breaks Silence On Macklemore Controversy At Philadelphia Concert | Watch

Ed Sheeran addressed the controversy over Macklemore's removal from his Loop Tour during his Philadelphia concert on Saturday, admitting he had made mistakes in handling the situation and apologising to fans.

Sheeran Apologizes To Fans

Opening his show at Lincoln Financial Field, Sheeran acknowledged the criticism he has faced. “Before I play some songs tonight, I hope it's okay if I say a few words about this last week. I'm used to my music being criticized, and I'm always happy to take that because I'm lucky. A lot of you like my stuff, and to be honest, I'm not surprised that other people don't. You know, it's normal. But this week, the criticism was about something much more important.”

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Admitting that the situation had been difficult to handle, he said, “I've had to take and make difficult decisions, and I am making mistakes, and I'm so, so sorry.”

He explained that although he has never wanted to be an activist musician, the situation had placed him at the center of a larger debate over freedom of speech and the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Sheeran also said he was concerned about venues deciding what artists can say on stage. “I am deeply worried about the idea that venues should pre-approve content of a performance,” he said, adding that while this happens at venues where he performs around the world, “it should never happen in the free world.”

Sheeran Speaks About Gaza

The singer then spoke about the Israel-Palestine conflict, saying he had previously avoided political commentary because he wanted his concerts to focus on “unity, not division” and “humanity, not politics.” However, he described the issue as a humanitarian one and said he could no longer remain silent.

“What happened in Israel at Nova Music Festival on Oct. 7 was horrific and compounded centuries of Jewish pain,” Sheeran said. Turning to Gaza, he added, “What is happening in Gaza is catastrophic and unjustifiable and disproportionate.” He also spoke about the devastation faced by civilians and children and said “the systemic injustice we're seeing unfold in the West Bank cannot be overlooked.”

Sheeran said he is talking to people “across the spectrum” to understand how he can help those affected, acknowledging, “I do not know enough.”

ALSO READ: Ed Sheeran Faces Backlash For Dropping Macklemore From Tour Over 'Free Palestine' Remarks

A Call For Unity

The concert, held amid growing backlash over the decision, was also met with a pro-Palestinian protest outside the venue.

Despite the surrounding dispute, Sheeran ended his message by emphasizing the role he wants his concerts to play, saying everyone should be able to stand together despite having opposing views because “they can all agree on singing these songs,” which he described as being about “love, hope and unity.”

Inside The Loop Tour Fallout

Ed Sheeran's comments came after Macklemore was removed from the remaining U.S. dates of the Loop Tour. The decision followed the rapper's September 4 and 5 appearances at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium, where he showed footage of Gaza and declared “Free Palestine” from the stage.

Sheeran had previously said the decision was made by the promoter after discussions involving venues and other parties.

The fallout quickly spread across Sheeran's tour. Finneas, Lukas Graham and Aaron Rowe withdrew as supporting acts, while Sheeran's backing band Beoga also exited. As a result, Sheeran performed in Philadelphia without an opening act or his backing band.

Meanwhile, Macklemore said he had donated $1 million from his Loop Tour earnings to six organizations supporting Palestinians.

ALSO READ: 'Free Palestine' Row: Four Support Acts Withdraw From Ed Sheeran Tour Over Macklemore's Removal

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.