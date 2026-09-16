'Free Palestine' Row: Four Support Acts Withdraw From Ed Sheeran Tour Over Macklemore's Removal

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran's Loop tour has seen all four of its supporting acts pull out after rapper Macklemore was removed from the lineup over his comments supporting Palestine.

The latest to leave was Finneas, who was set to perform at six South American shows in November. He announced his decision on Tuesday, saying, "Artists must not be silenced when they speak up for the oppressed." He also said, "I stand with Palestine and its people."

Irish singer Aaron Rowe, who had previously opened for Sheeran in Australia, was due to perform at the 10 remaining North American shows. He also decided to leave the tour. Rowe said the decision was difficult because Sheeran had been a friend and had played an important role in his career. However, he said he could not continue with the tour while artists were being stopped from speaking about the Palestinian suffering.

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Sheeran's backing band Beoga also announced that it would not take part in the US dates. The Irish group said it had been friends with Sheeran for more than 10 years and was grateful for the chance to perform in large stadiums. However, the band said it was leaving in protest against what it called the "silencing of Macklemore by zionist lobbies". The group also said it believed dialogue was important in supporting the Palestinian people.

Danish pop band Lukas Graham was the fourth act to withdraw. Frontman Lukas Forchhammer said people should be able to speak about war, civilian deaths and children affected by conflict. "Money doesn't give you the right to own the conversation," he said.

ALSO READ: 'Stage Becomes Resistance': Macklemore Blames Ed Sheeran After Being Dropped From Tour Over 'Free Palestine'

Sheeran Addresses Macklemore's Removal

The withdrawals came after Sheeran explained why Macklemore was no longer part of the tour. Sheeran said the decision was made by the promoter after several venue owners refused to host the shows if Macklemore remained on the lineup. He said he had tried to find a solution but was unsuccessful.

Sheeran said he was "appalled" by the Israel-Palestine conflict and the suffering on both sides. He also said he did not want to disappoint fans or leave his touring crew and other musicians without work.

ALSO READ: Ed Sheeran Breaks Silence On Macklemore's Removal From Tour Over 'Free Palestine' Remarks

How Did The Row Begin?

Macklemore spoke about Gaza and the occupied West Bank during his September 4 show at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium, ending his remarks with "free Palestine". The comments were followed by a petition from the Israeli American Council seeking his removal from Ed Sheeran's tour. Several venue owners, including New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, also opposed having him perform.

Kraft later defended the decision, saying he was willing to have a conversation with Macklemore. He said he wanted to see peace, an end to suffering and an end to hate.

Following Macklemore's removal, he received support from several public figures, including Ms Rachel, Kehlani and a number of politicians.

ALSO READ: Ed Sheeran Faces Backlash For Dropping Macklemore From Tour Over 'Free Palestine' Remarks

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