Salesforce Down: Global Outage Raises Concern For Amazon, Walmart, Other Major Customers

Salesforce's services on Wednesday are being affected by an outage, with customers facing delays, inability to access select services and intermittent errors.

The company stated that the service disruption began at 3:50 am Eastern Daylight Time. It acknowledged that customers are experiencing severe delays and are unable to access some services. The outage affected services across the globe, India, USA, Japan, the UK, France, and Germany.

The Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform has prominent clientele, which includes Amazon, Walmart, Coca-Cola, Toyota, and IBM. The Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system firm's outage issues are likely affecting the aforementioned firms as well due to their reliance on Salesforce's services.

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The company initially said on its status page that the issue was due to "requests stalling while waiting on a response from an internal login service, which is using up available server resources."

"Customers continue to experience severe delays, intermittent errors, and inability to access some services. This also affects support case creation," it added.

The company announced at 4:26 p.m. IST that it had validated and tested a fix for these issues and will be rolling it out fleetwide. It further said at 4:49 p.m. IST that a fleetwide rollout was in progress and customers are starting to see their service return to normal.

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Salesforce is also working on a code-level permanent fix at the same time.

The outage came at an inopportune time for the SaaS company, which kicked off its annual Dreamforce conference in San Francisco yesterday. More than 40,000 people are expected to attend in person, while over 200,000 have registered to participate online.

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