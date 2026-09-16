Meta 'No Longer Merely An Intermediary', Needs To Combat Harmful, Addictive Content: Sources

The Centre is reclassifying Meta as a service provider and not merely an intermediary, according to sources in the know.

As per the Indian government, platforms that charge for algorithms cannot simply claim to be intermediaries. It stated that every service provider has responsibilities and must take responsibility for the services it provides.

This statement was made with regards to having Meta address harmful and addictive content available on the platform. It further said that Meta would not be entitled to intermediary immunity if its fail to meet its responsibilities.

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Meta has admitted it made mistakes and has committed to reporting child abuse material to law enforcement agencies, Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Minister of Electronics and Information Technology said.

All platforms must take responsibility, he added.

This development comes after the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) summoned Meta India's managing director and head on Sept. 15, once again in connection with allegations that child sexual exploitation and abuse material (CSEAM) being advertised on its platforms.

The Commission had scheduled a hearing for Sept. 16 as it begins a formal inquiry into the matter.

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The NCPCR first flagged the matter to Meta on July 3, seeking an explanation over the alleged advertisements.

Meta submitted its response a week later. The NCPCR follow-up has also prompted a policy change at Meta, with the company now reporting child sexual abuse cases to the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), sources said.

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