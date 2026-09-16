Hanuman Ansh's Stellar Box Office Run Continues, Beats 3 Films on Day 40

Hanuman Ansh continues its phenomenal box-office run, with the devotional drama earning significantly more than three major Hindi films at the same stage.

Hanuman Ansh raked in Rs 8.25 crore on Day 40 in India, highlighting the film's extraordinary staying power at the box office. With the latest box office collection the devotional drama has surpassed Day 40 figures of major Hindi releases, including Dhurandhar, Pathaan and Chhaava.

According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar recorded Rs 2.60 crore, while Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan collected Rs 2.55 crore on its 40th day. Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal starrer Chhaava collected Rs 1.40 crore on its 40th day.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Hanuman Ansh Day 40 Collection

Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 8.25 crore net on Day 40, across 9,175 shows in India. The film's India net collection has now reached Rs 231.13 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 272.90 crore. The film's overseas collection raked Rs 2 crore on Day 40, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 291.40 crore.

The Day 40 collection marks no change from the previous day's Rs 8.25 crore, underlining the film's strong momentum even in its sixth week.

Hanuman Ansh recorded an overall occupancy of 28.65% on Day 40. Morning shows registered 14.85% occupancy, which increased to 27.31% in the afternoon and 34.38% in the evening. Night shows witnessed the strongest demand, with occupancy reaching an impressive 38.08%.

The film's performance is particularly noteworthy given its reported budget of around Rs 2 crore. Hanuman Ansh opened to just Rs 10 lakh on its first day but gradually gained momentum through positive word of mouth.

ALSO READ: Hanuman Ansh Overtakes Dhurandhar Films' Combined Day 40 Earnings In Box Office

Hanuman Ansh Week Wise Box Office Collection So Far

Sacnilk reported that Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 1.08 crore during its first week, followed by Rs 40 lakh in the second week. The film witnessed a rise in collections during its third week, earning Rs 10.40 crore. Its fourth-week collection stood at Rs 61 crore, while Week 5 contributed Rs 90.25 crore to the India net total.

During its sixth week, the film earned Rs 10.50 crore on Day 36, followed by Rs 18.50 crore on Day 37. It recorded Rs 22.50 crore on Day 38, which was its highest collection in the week so far. The film then collected Rs 8.25 crore on Day 39. Hanuman Ansh, has continued to hold up strongly at the box office.

ALSO READ: Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection Day 40: Shobhinaw Satyaa Film Keeps Long Run Going

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.