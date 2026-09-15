Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection Day 40: Shobhinaw Satyaa Film Keeps Long Run Going

Hanuman Ansh is holding its ground at the box office as it continues its theatrical run on Tuesday. The film has stayed in cinemas for several weeks and is still drawing audiences.

Box Office Collection

Hanuman Ansh has earned Rs 4.11 crore net on Day 40 so far. According to Sacnilk, the film recorded 27% occupancy across 6,989 shows, taking its India net collection to Rs 226.99 crore and gross collection to Rs 268.15 crore.

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The film recorded 21.08% overall occupancy in Hindi 2D. Morning shows registered 14.85% occupancy, while afternoon shows recorded 27.31%. Evening and night occupancy figures were not available, the report stated.

Week-Wise Collection

Sacnilk reported that Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 1.08 crore during its first week, followed by Rs 40 lakh in the second week. The film witnessed a rise in collections during its third week, earning Rs 10.40 crore. Its fourth-week collection stood at Rs 61 crore, while Week 5 contributed Rs 90.25 crore to the India net total.

During its sixth week, the film earned Rs 10.50 crore on Day 36, followed by Rs 18.50 crore on Day 37. It recorded Rs 22.50 crore on Day 38, which was its highest collection in the week so far. The film then collected Rs 8.25 crore on Day 39.

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About Hanuman Ansh

Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is a spiritual drama inspired by the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba, popularly known as Maharaj Ji. Shobhinaw Satyaa plays Neem Karoli Baba, while Vihaan Shedge portrays him at another stage of the story.

The cast also includes Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil K Rastogi and Gulshan Pandey. The film was released in India on Aug. 7, 2026.

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