Urban Unemployment Stays Sticky At 6.8% Even As Overall Rate Dips Marginally In August

India's unemployment rate eased marginally to 5% in August from 5.1% in July, according to the latest Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI). The data showed a modest improvement in labour-market participation during the month, with both the worker population ratio and labour force participation rate rising from July levels.

The headline unemployment rate masked a divergence between rural and urban labour markets. India's rural unemployment rate declined to 4.1% in August from 4.5% in July.

In contrast, the urban unemployment rate increased marginally to 6.8% from 6.7% in July.

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The higher urban unemployment rate indicates that employment conditions remained relatively more challenging in cities, even as rural unemployment saw an improvement during the month.

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India's worker population ratio (WPR) increased to 52.8% in August from 52.5% in July, indicating a higher proportion of the working-age population was engaged in employment. The labour force participation rate (LFPR) also improved marginally to 55.6% from 55.4% in July.

The simultaneous rise in LFPR and WPR, along with a marginal decline in the unemployment rate, points to a slight improvement in labour-market conditions during August.

The overall unemployment rate stood at 5% in August, compared with 5.1% in July.

The latest reading comes as the government continues to track employment trends through more frequent labour-market data. The monthly PLFS releases provide a more timely view of employment and unemployment conditions across rural and urban areas.

The August figures suggest that while the overall unemployment rate remains elevated, labour-force participation and the share of the population engaged in work have both improved marginally.

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