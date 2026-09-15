India, China Working To Resolve Trade Imbalance, Says Commerce Secy After BRICS Talks

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal said India and China were working to address concerns over bilateral trade, including the structural imbalance and supply-chain challenges, as the two countries seek to build on discussions held on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in New Delhi.

The two countries are exploring measures to narrow the trade gap and make cross-border commerce more balanced, the official said.

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The discussions come as India seeks to expand its exports to China while reducing its dependence on imports from the country.

The Commerce Secretary said both sides would continue meeting to work through the issues affecting trade.

The BRICS gathering in New Delhi provided an early opportunity for senior officials from the two countries to take up trade concerns, with more talks expected as India and China work toward resolving the issues that have strained their economic relationship.

“Both sides are working to address trade concerns,” the Commerce Secretary said, adding that structural issues surrounding the trade deficit and supply chains were being examined.

India has been seeking greater market access for its products in China as it looks to diversify and strengthen its export base.

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Engineering goods, electronics, petroleum products and chemicals are among the key categories driving India's exports to China, according to the Commerce Secretary.

The comments come against the backdrop of a significant trade imbalance between the two countries, with India importing substantially more goods from China than it exports.

New Delhi has repeatedly highlighted the need for a more balanced trading relationship, particularly by expanding access for Indian products in the Chinese market.

The two sides are expected to continue discussions as India seeks to address structural constraints and strengthen supply-chain resilience.

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