India In US' Russia Sanctions Bill? Lawmaker Seeks To List Countries Over Oil Trade

US lawmakers have submitted competing amendments to a sweeping Russia sanctions bill just days before a House vote, with one seeking to explicitly name India among Russia's top trading partners in the legislation.

The amendment naming India was moved by Democratic Congressman Steny Hoyer, who also sought to list China among the countries covered, PTI reported.

The current text of the bill does not name trading partners directly, instead referring only to the five largest importers of Russian oil and gas by volume.

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The legislation in question, the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act, cleared the US Senate by an overwhelming 86-11 vote last month. It seeks to impose sanctions on Russia's leadership and energy sector, as well as on the "shadow fleet" of vessels that Washington says helps Moscow evade existing sanctions on oil deliveries.

The US contends that revenue from Russia's crude trade is helping fund the war in Ukraine.

Beyond the sanctions, the bill would authorise President Donald Trump to impose tariffs of up to 100% on Russia's top oil trading partners, a group that includes China and India.

A separate amendment moved by Congressman Gregory Meeks proposes authorising $15 billion in direct loans to Ukraine to help finance the procurement of defence equipment and services.

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The House Rules Committee met on Monday to consider the raft of amendments ahead of a floor vote expected later this week.

The bill was championed by the late Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who died in July, and has drawn bipartisan backing in the Senate, though it faces a tougher path in the House, where some Democrats and industry groups have raised concerns over the scope of the new tariff powers being handed to Trump.

If passed by the House, the bill would head to the White House, where Trump has indicated his support. India has previously pushed back against efforts to penalise its energy trade with Russia, arguing that its oil purchases have helped stabilise global prices amid the broader disruption caused by the war.

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