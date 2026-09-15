CAT 2026 Registration Closes Today: Check Eligibility, Fees And Documents

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Indore is closing the registration window of Common Admission Test (CAT) exam 2026 today, Sept. 15 by 5 p.m. Those who have not yet completed the registrations must visit the official website, iimcat.ac.in and fill out the application form before the link becomes inactive.

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After the closing of the registration process, the exam-conducting body will open an application correction window for applicants to modify their particulars, the fields applicable for correction will be the photograph, signature and test city preferences. But note that this is only for those who have successfully registered and paid the application fee for the exam before the deadline.

Following this, IIM Indore will release the CAT admit card on Nov. 4. The admit card window will remain active until Nov. 29.

This year, the CAT exam will be conducted by IIM Indore for admission to top management programmes at IIMs and other top B schools across the country.

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IIM CAT 2026: Eligibility Criteria

1. Candidates must hold a bachelor's degree from a recognized university or educational institution.

2. Those belonging to the General, EWS and NC-OBC must have at least 50 percent marks or equivalent CGPA in their bachelor's degree

3. SC, ST and PwD candidates must have at least 45% marks or equivalent CGPA

4. Candidates appearing for their final year of graduation can apply for the CAT 2026. But they must complete their graduation requirements within the specified admission timeline.

5. Candidates with professional degrees such as CA, CS, or ICWA can also apply if they meet the prescribed eligibility requirements

CAT Exam 2026: Application Fees

General, EWS and NC-OBC: Rs 2,700

SC, ST and PwD: Rs 1,350

Candidates have to pay the fees through online payment mode such as UPI, Credit Card, Debit Card and Net Banking. Note that fees once paid cannot be refunded under any circumstances.

CAT 2026 Application Form: Documents Required

Keep these documents handy while registering for the CAT 2026 exam:

Class 10th & 12th marksheet

Caste category certificate (if applicable)

PwD category certificate (if applicable)

Scribe certificate (if applicable)

Scanned passport size photograph

Scanned signature

Graduation marksheets/certificate

Steps To fill CAT 2026 Application Form

1. Candidates can follow the simple steps given below in order to register for the CAT exam online.

2. Go to the official IIM CAT website at iimcat.ac.in.

3. On the homepage, click on the CAT 2026 registration link and create a new account using the required details

4. Fill in personal, academic and other required details in the application form

5. Now, enter the details of your work experience, if applicable

6. Select the preferred test cities for CAT 2026

7. Upload the photograph, signature and other supporting documents in the prescribed format

8. Review all the details carefully before paying the application fee.

9. Pay the fee, and submit the application form

10. Download the confirmation page for future references.

Direct link for CAT 2026 Registration

About CAT Exam

The upcoming examination is scheduled to be held on Nov. 29, in three sessions, which are, Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Ability. The CAT Exam Pattern gives students exactly 120 minutes (2 hours), split strictly into three 40-minute sections.

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The test will be held in computer-based mode in around 170 cities in India. Candidates applying for the exam can select their preferred test cities while filling out the application form.

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