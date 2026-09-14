Allahabad University PhD Admission 2026: Application Deadline Near — Check Fees, Last Date

The University of Allahabad is inviting online applications for its 2026-27 PhD programmes, offering 959 seats across multiple disciplines with a registration deadline of September 25, 2026.

Eligibility And Accepted Exams

Candidates seeking admission must generally hold a Master's degree in the relevant discipline in accordance with University Grants Commission norms. Eligibility also extends to candidates who have qualified national-level examinations, including UGC NET and CSIR NET, conducted in December 2025 or June 2026.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Candidates with qualifying credentials such as GATE, JEST, ICAR, BET, DHR-BRET, NBHM Doctoral Scholarship and the Visvesvaraya PhD Scheme may also apply, subject to the university's prescribed conditions.

ALSO READ: Indian Students Turn To Europe As US, UK, Canada Lose Study-Abroad Appeal

PhD Duration And Application Fee

The PhD programme has a minimum duration of three years, including mandatory coursework covering research methodology and relevant subject areas.

Application fees vary according to category. UR, OBC and EWS candidates are required to pay Rs 600, while SC, ST and PwBD candidates pay Rs 300. Candidates falling under specified exemptions are required to pay a Rs 1,200 non-refundable fee. Those applying for multiple subjects must submit separate applications and pay the applicable fee for each discipline.

Final admission will remain subject to eligibility verification, document scrutiny and university approval. Candidates are advised to complete applications before the September 25 deadline and carefully check the eligibility requirements for their chosen discipline.

Total PhD Seats Across Disciplines

The available seats span major academic fields including Science, Law, Commerce, Humanities and Social Sciences. Among the disciplines with significant intake are Chemistry with 84 seats, Commerce and Business Administration with 75, Physics with 74, Law with 56, Hindi with 50, and Education and English with 45 seats each. Other subjects include Ancient History, Culture and Archaeology, Zoology and Mathematics.

Reservation Rules

Reservations will be implemented according to Government of India and UGC norms, including 15% for SC, 7.5% for ST, 27% for OBC-NCL and 10% for EWS, along with 5% horizontal reservation for PwBD candidates.

ALSO READ: CBSE Class 10, 12 Exams 2027: What Are The Expected Dates For Board Examination To Start

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.