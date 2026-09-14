CBSE Class 10, 12 Exams 2027: What Are The Expected Dates For Board Examination To Start

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the tentative schedule for the Class 10 and 12 board examinations 2027 soon. Students preparing for the upcoming board exams will be able to check the examination timeline on the official CBSE website, cbse.gov.in, once the board releases the schedule.

The CBSE Class 10 and 12 board examinations are generally conducted in February. Based on the examination calendar followed in recent years, students can expect the 2027 board exams to begin in February 2027.

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The exact commencement dates and the duration of the examinations will be confirmed by the CBSE through its official datesheet.

What To Expect In The CBSE Tentative Schedule 2027?

The tentative examination schedule is expected to provide students with important information about the upcoming board exams. This may include:

CBSE board exam timeline

Class 10 and 12 main examination schedules

The Class 12 board examination schedule for eligible sports students

CBSE Class 10 second board exam timeline

Expected schedule for Class 12 supplementary examinations

The board may also provide information about the number of students expected to appear for the examinations and the subjects covered.

CBSE Datesheet Past Trends

Here is a look at the datesheet release and examination timelines for previous years:

2026: In the 2026 examination cycle, the board released the datesheet on Oct. 30, 2025. The Class 10 board exams were conducted from Feb. 17 to March 10, 2026, while the Class 12 exams were held from Feb. 17 to April 9, 2026.

2025: The CBSE Class 10 and 12 datesheet was released on Nov. 20, 2024. The Class 10 board exams were held from Feb. 15 to March 18, 2025, while the Class 12 exams took place from Feb. 15 to April 4, 2025.

2024: The timetable for CBSE 10 and 12 board exams was released on Dec. 12, 2023. The Class 10 exams were conducted from Feb. 15 to March 13, 2024, and the Class 12 exams were held from Feb. 15 to April 2, 2024.

2023: The datesheet was released on Dec. 29, 2022. The Class 10 exams took place from Feb. 15 to March 21, 2023, while the Class 12 exams were conducted from Feb. 15 to April 5.

2022: The board examinations were conducted in two terms. The Term 1 timetable was released on Oct. 18, 2021, while the Term 2 datesheet was announced on March 11, 2022. The Class 10 Term 1 exams were held from Nov. 30 to Dec. 11, 2021, and Term 2 exams took place from April 26 to May 24. The Class 12 Term 1 exams were conducted from Dec. 1 to Dec. 22, 2021, while Term 2 exams were held from April 26 to June 15.

CBSE Board Exams 2027: Preparation Strategy

The release of the CBSE Class 10 and 12 datesheet will help students prepare a structured study plan for the board examinations. Once the subject-wise timetable is available, candidates can organise their revision according to the gaps between exams and focus on subjects that require additional preparation.

Schools will be able to use the examination schedule to coordinate academic activities and make arrangements for examination and evaluation duties.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official CBSE website, cbse.gov.in, for the latest updates on the Class 10 and 12 board examinations 2027.

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