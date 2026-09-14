Amit Shah Says 21 NDA-Ruled States To Introduce UCC Before 2029

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that 21 BJP-led state governments will roll out the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) ahead of the 2029 elections, making the legislation a key objective of the ruling alliance's agenda.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Shah said the UCC has already been implemented in several states and expressed confidence that the remaining NDA-ruled states would move toward similar legislation before 2029. He highlighted Uttarakhand as the first state to operationalise the UCC, presenting it as a model for other states.

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Shah said a common framework governing personal matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption would promote gender equality, social justice and constitutional principles.

Triple Talaq And Criminal Justice

The Home Minister also highlighted the abolition of triple talaq, saying it had strengthened the rights of Muslim women. He cited the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita as another major reform aimed at modernising India's criminal justice system.

Shah claimed that several states had recorded a 30% increase in conviction rates in a single year. He said efforts were underway to establish a system through which cases could be resolved and justice delivered within three years.

Security And Counter-Terrorism

On national security, Shah pointed to the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A, saying the move was achieved without bloodshed and had completed Kashmir's integration with India.

He also claimed that the government had brought an end to five decades of Naxalism and signed more than 14 peace agreements in the Northeast. Shah cited surgical strikes, air strikes and Operation Sindoor as examples of the government's stated zero-tolerance policy toward terrorism.

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Addressing key security milestones, Amit Shah asserted that the repeal of Articles 370 and 35A achieved full integration of Kashmir without violence or gunfire. He further highlighted the end of five decades of Naxalism, noting that over 9,000 insurgents have surrendered alongside the execution of 14 peace agreements in the North-East, reported Hindustan Times.

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