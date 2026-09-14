Trump Will Help Save Kennedy Center, But There's One Condition

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts could close as early as Tuesday as it faces a deepening financial crisis, according to The Washington Post, which cited documents seen by the newspaper.

A 57-page report prepared ahead of a Kennedy Center board meeting warns that the institution could face bankruptcy and “certain fiscal collapse” within weeks, The Washington Post reported. The documents indicate that the center could soon struggle to meet payroll and pay for routine maintenance.

Trump Name Seen As Key To Rescue

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According to documents cited by The Washington Post, Kennedy Center trustees believe President Donald Trump's financial support could be crucial to keeping the institution afloat.

Trump has indicated that he would help the Kennedy Center financially if his involvement were publicly acknowledged. Trustees are considering adding language beneath the Kennedy Center's name that would credit Trump for his role in renovation, restoration and fundraising efforts.

The proposed wording would formally associate Trump with the institution at a time when the center is seeking additional financial support.

Kennedy Center Faces Mounting Pressure

The financial warning comes after months of turmoil at the Kennedy Center following Trump's takeover of its board and his appointment as chairman.

The institution has faced declines in ticket sales and fundraising since Trump took control. The center had also projected a significant revenue shortfall for fiscal 2026 despite efforts to reduce spending.

The Kennedy Center board is scheduled to meet Tuesday to discuss the institution's finances and future. Center officials are now recommending that the main building should be closed because of its financial and physical condition.

The latest disclosures underscore the scale of the financial pressure facing one of Washington's most prominent cultural institutions.

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