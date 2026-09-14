US Could Keep Iran's Oil After The War? Trump Clarifies

President Donald Trump has suggested that the US could remain engaged in Iran even after the war ends and potentially retain control of the country's oil, drawing a parallel with Washington's recent arrangement involving Venezuela.

Speaking during a visit to Ireland on Sunday, Trump said the US would eventually leave Iran unless it decided to stay and “keep the oil” as it has done in Venezuela. He also reiterated his expectation that the Iran war could end this year, possibly after the US midterm elections in November.

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Trump Draws Parallel With Venezuela

Trump's comments came as turmoil in the Middle East continues to roil oil markets. He said the US could pursue a deal with Iran but would only accept what he described as the “right deal”.

He also said Iran was “calling constantly” for peace talks, although Tehran has dismissed such assertions in the past.

Trump compared the possibility of remaining in Iran with the US deal in Venezuela announced in August. Under that arrangement, Washington has moved to take control of a fifth of Venezuela's vast oil reserves.

Gasoline Prices Could Fall After War

Trump also said gasoline prices would fall sharply once the Iran war ends, saying they would “drop like a rock”.

His comments come as the conflict continues to weigh on global energy markets. Oil traders were expecting prices to rise again when markets reopened on Monday following an attack on a Saudi oil pipeline.

Trump said the US could ultimately withdraw from Iran, but left open the possibility of staying in the country to benefit from its oil resources.

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